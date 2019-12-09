Mavs Monday: KC Continues to Roll with Winning Weekend

December 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks continued to gain ground in the Mountain Division with two wins across a three-in-three weekend against the Wichita Thunder and Fort Wayne Komets. The Mavs took down the Thunder Friday and the Komets Saturday and are now in fifth place in the Mountain Division, five points back of a playoff spot.

Last Week's Action

Fri. 12/6: 4-1 W vs. Wichita Thunder

Sat. 12/7: 5-1 W vs. Fort Wayne

Sun. 12/8: 4-1 L at Wichita

This Week's Schedule

Tue. 12/10: vs. Indy Fuel

Fri. 12/13: at Florida Everblades

Sat. 12/14: at Florida Everblades

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen Americans (16-4-3-0, 35 points)

2. Rapid City Rush (15-6-3-0, 33 points)

3. Idaho Steelheads (12-8-3-2, 29 points)

4. Wichita Thunder (11-8-5-0, 27 points)

5. Kansas City Mavericks (10-10-2-0, 22 points)

6. Utah Grizzlies (9-8-3-0, 22 points)

7. Tulsa Oilers (9-14-2-0, 20 points)

Orange Streak

The Mavericks are 4-1-1-0 in their last six games and have climbed out of last place into fifth place. The Mavericks also hold at least one game at hand over every team above them in the current division standings.

Parsons Untouchable

In his last two starts, Mavericks goaltender and Stockton assignment Tyler Parsons has

stopped 56 of 58 shots for a .965 save percentage and now holds a .931 save percentage.

Bears Down

The Mavericks held their annual Teddy Bear Toss in front of a sellout crowd of 5,800 fans on Saturday night. The Mavericks estimate over 4,500 bears were collected for HCA Midwest child life services and various organizations to help children in need this holiday season.

Brothers Dziurzynski

Darian and David Dziurzynski both hit two milestones in the same game against the Wichita Thunder on December 6. Darian recorded his 150th career ECHL point with an assist and David played in his 100th career ECHL game.

Four Of A Kind

The Mavericks are 9-0-0-0 this season when scoring four or more goals.

Year Over Year

With a win on Sunday, December 1, Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider tied his win total from last season, notching his seventh win of the season.

Apple Picking Season

Mavericks defenseman Justin Woods leads all Mavericks players with 13 assists and has six helpers in the last four games.

Rookie Contributions

Mavericks rookie forward Bryan Lemos has been an instant contributor in his first pro season. Lemos has 11 points on four goals and seven assists after a three-assist performance against Wichita last Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.