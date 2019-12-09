Shiplo Dealt to Jacksonville

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has dealt defenseman Luke Shiplo to the Jacksonville Icemen for future considerations.

Shiplo, 24, has played in 17 games for the Thunder this season, collecting 6 points (1g, 5a). The rookie from Oakville, Ontario played a four-year career at Quinnipiac before turning pro.

The Thunder begins a four-game road trip starting tomorrow night against the Allen Americans.

