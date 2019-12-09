ECHL Transactions - December 9

December 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 9, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Patrick Munson, G

Idaho:

Matt Lippa, F

Kansas City:

Malcolm Hayes, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Dwyer Tschantz, F added to active roster (claimed from Maine)

Atlanta:

Delete Martin Ouellette, G traded to Utah

Brampton:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis

Delete Joey Daccord, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Cincinnati:

Add Pascal Aquin, F assigned by Rochester

Add Brady Vail, F returned from loan to Rochester

Delete Cory Ward, F traded to Tulsa

Add John Wiitala, F activated from reserve [12/7]

Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on reserve [12/7]

Fort Wayne:

Add Jermaine Loewen, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Indy:

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Youds, D loaned to Rockford

Kalamazoo:

Add Ian Edmondson, D activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Saar, F placed on reserve

Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

Newfoundland:

Add Mike Crocock, D activated from reserve

Delete Brady Ferguson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Mike Monfredo, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Blake Kessel, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Matteo Gennaro, F assigned by Tucson

Delete Matteo Gennaro, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)

Tulsa:

Delete Connor Moynihan, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Wheeling:

Add Will Smith, F activated from reserve [12/8]

Delete Cameron Heath, D placed on reserve [12/8]

Wichita:

Delete Luke Shiplo, D traded to Jacksonville

Worcester:

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Schmalz, F traded to Indy

