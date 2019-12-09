ECHL Transactions - December 9
December 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 9, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Patrick Munson, G
Idaho:
Matt Lippa, F
Kansas City:
Malcolm Hayes, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Dwyer Tschantz, F added to active roster (claimed from Maine)
Atlanta:
Delete Martin Ouellette, G traded to Utah
Brampton:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis
Delete Joey Daccord, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Cincinnati:
Add Pascal Aquin, F assigned by Rochester
Add Brady Vail, F returned from loan to Rochester
Delete Cory Ward, F traded to Tulsa
Add John Wiitala, F activated from reserve [12/7]
Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on reserve [12/7]
Fort Wayne:
Add Jermaine Loewen, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Indy:
Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve
Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Youds, D loaned to Rockford
Kalamazoo:
Add Ian Edmondson, D activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Saar, F placed on reserve
Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)
Newfoundland:
Add Mike Crocock, D activated from reserve
Delete Brady Ferguson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Mike Monfredo, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Blake Kessel, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Matteo Gennaro, F assigned by Tucson
Delete Matteo Gennaro, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)
Tulsa:
Delete Connor Moynihan, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Wheeling:
Add Will Smith, F activated from reserve [12/8]
Delete Cameron Heath, D placed on reserve [12/8]
Wichita:
Delete Luke Shiplo, D traded to Jacksonville
Worcester:
Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Schmalz, F traded to Indy
