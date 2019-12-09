Indy Fuel Week 9 Pit Stop

INDY FUEL WEEK 8 RESULTS: 1-1-0-0, 9-12-0-0 Overall, 5th Central Division

Tuesday, December 3 - Fuel 2 vs Cincinnati 2

In the first of two weekday matchups, the Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Tuesday night. Indy opened the scoring in the first period, scoring on the power play and proceeded to double their lead early in the second period with a goal from Derian Plouffe. The Fuel would hold on to the lead until the third period when Cincinnati scored three straight goals to give themselves a 3-2 win on Tuesday night.

Thursday, December 5 - Fuel 2 vs Cincinnati 1

After falling to the Cincinnati Cyclones (14-6-2-0) on Tuesday night, the Indy Fuel (9-12-0-0) got their revenge, winning by a score of 2-1 on Thursday. It took until the second period for Indy to open the scoring when Nathan Noel beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (20 SVS) on a breakaway. Dylan McLaughlin doubled the Fuel lead and earned the game winning goal, beating Luukkonen with a wrist shot over the shoulder on the power play.

INDY FUEL WEEK 9 SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, December 10 - Fuel at Kansas City (7:05 p.m. CST, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Having won the first two out of the four matchups against the Mavericks this season by a combined score of 10-5, Indy will travel to Kansas City for the final time this season. The first time the Fuel faced the Mavericks in Kansas City, they dominated, winning by a score of 6-2.

Thursday, December 12 - Fuel vs Toledo (7:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Indy has only faced Toledo once this season, taking the first matchup by a score of 4-2. In the second game of 13 against one another throughout the 2010-20 season, Indy will host the Walleye on Thursday night looking to win their second game in a row against the Walleye.

Friday, December 13 - Fuel vs Toledo (7:15 p.m. ET, Huntington Center)

Playing their first game at the Huntington Center indy will be looking to turn their fortunes around from the previous five years. Since becoming a franchise, Indy has only won two games at the Huntington Center.

Saturday, December 14 - Fuel vs Kalamazoo (6:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

In their fourth game in five days, the Indy Fuel will face the Kalamazoo Wings during the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss. Indy holds an 8-3-0-0 record against the Wings through five years as a franchise. The Fuel have hosted the Teddy Bear Toss four times in franchise history and have won two out of the four games, making teddy bears fly in all four games.

OIL DROPS:

Earning an assist in both games this week, Spencer Watson is riding a 10 game point streak (3g, 10a)

With Thursday's win, Charles Williams has won back-to-back starts

Scoring a goal in Thursday's win, Dylan McLaughlin has a five game point streak going (4g, 3a) and goals in his last three games

Mat Thompson, Dylan McLaughlin and Dmitry Osipov earn AHL call ups

Both McLaughlin and Osipov played in Saturday's game against Milwaukee

Winning Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati, Indy has won three out of their last four games

Indy's power play went 2-for-7 this week, scoring a goal in each game

Penalty kill went 7-for-8 against Cincinnati this week

The Fuel have outscored opponents 24-18 in the first period and 23-20 in the second this season but have been outscored 19-17 in the third period

Indy has the fourth least goals against in the ECHL, giving up 2.71 goals per game

The Fuel have struggled in one goal games this season, putting up a 3-10-0-0 record

