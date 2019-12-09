Atlanta Trades Ouellette

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have traded goaltender Martin Ouellette to the Utah Grizzlies. Ouellette, who played in 10 games this season with Atlanta, will be heading to the ECHL's Mountain Division. Martin was traded for future considerations.

Ouellette played as recently as Friday against the Orlando Solar Bears and was solid in net for the Gladiators since joining them early on this year. Martin had a record of 4-6, 3.74 GAA, with a save percentage of .874, split the duties between the pipes with Sean Bonar.

The 27-year St.-Jerome, Quebec native was a 7th round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2010. Ouellette went to the University of Maine and played four seasons for the Black Bears from 2011-2014.

In 2014-15 he went straight to the ECHL to play for the Reading Royals and had a record of 17-10-2, with a 2.91 GAA in his first year as a pro. During 2017-18 while with for the Florida Everblades (ECHL), he went an incredible 33-5-3 and had a 2.02 GAA. Last season, he split time between the Orlando Solar Bears (18-7-2, 2.98) and the Syracuse Crunch (3-1, 1.61). This is Ouellette's sixth season in the ECHL and along with parts of four years in the AHL has a career record of 118-57-11 and a 2.53 GAA.

