Royals Home Twice this Weekend, Including Appearance from Gritty
December 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - With a four-game road trip behind the Reading Royals, the team returns home for two games this week vs. Brampton after the Beast took back-to-back games vs. Reading last weekend.
The Beast wins dropped Reading to 13-8-4-0 (29 pts., 3rd North), one point behind Brampton for 2nd place.
Upcoming Home Games
Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Star Wars Night): Character Appearances | Lightsaber Training Session | Free Souvenir Cup Refills | Postgame Party with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.
Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Affiliation Night) Toss Bears on the ice after the Royals' first goal | Plush Bear giveaway to first 1,500 fans | Slapshot invites local mascots including Flyers Mascot Gritty to the game | Gritty Meet and Greet Add-Ons Available | Philadelphia Flyers Theme Affiliation Jerseys - Game Worn Jersey Auction Online | $1 Frozen Treats
The Royals are 8-5-4-0 against North Division foes this season, including four wins vs. first-place Newfoundland.
The Royals are home three times in December, twice vs. Brampton and Dec. 31 vs. Maine.
Quick Notes
Reading has the second-best man up in the North Division, converting at 21.5%.
Ralph Cuddemi had a career-long, 13-game point streak snapped Sunday at Brampton. He scored 15 goals and 23 points over the 13, which included a career-best four-tally game vs. Newfoundland Nov. 24.
Rob Michel scored his first pro goal Sunday at Brampton. He scored 17 times for the University of Maine from 2015-19.
Weekly Schedule - Promotions at Royalshockey.com/promotions
Dec. 13 vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 14 vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 15 at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Team Record
13-8-4-0, 30 pts., 3rd North
Division Standings
Newfoundland - 34 points
Brampton - 30 points
Reading - 29 points
Adirondack - 25 points
Maine - 21 points
Worcester - 13 points
Weekly Results
Dec. 3 at NFD: OTL, 5-4
Dec. 4 at NFD: L, 6-4
Dec. 7 at NFD: L, 5-3
Dec. 8 at BRM: L, 2-1
Royals leaders
Goals: Cuddemi (21)
Assists: DiChiara/Knodel (18)
Points: Cuddemi (34)
PIM: Mitchell (45)
+/-: Knodel (11)
Practice schedule
Monday - OFF Day
Tuesday - Practice
Wednesday - Practice
Thursday - Practice at
Friday - Game vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday - Game vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday - Game at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Monday - HOLIDAY BREAK THROUGH DEC. 24.
Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.
