Royals Home Twice this Weekend, Including Appearance from Gritty

December 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - With a four-game road trip behind the Reading Royals, the team returns home for two games this week vs. Brampton after the Beast took back-to-back games vs. Reading last weekend.

The Beast wins dropped Reading to 13-8-4-0 (29 pts., 3rd North), one point behind Brampton for 2nd place.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Star Wars Night): Character Appearances | Lightsaber Training Session | Free Souvenir Cup Refills | Postgame Party with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Affiliation Night) Toss Bears on the ice after the Royals' first goal | Plush Bear giveaway to first 1,500 fans | Slapshot invites local mascots including Flyers Mascot Gritty to the game | Gritty Meet and Greet Add-Ons Available | Philadelphia Flyers Theme Affiliation Jerseys - Game Worn Jersey Auction Online | $1 Frozen Treats

The Royals are 8-5-4-0 against North Division foes this season, including four wins vs. first-place Newfoundland.

The Royals are home three times in December, twice vs. Brampton and Dec. 31 vs. Maine.

Quick Notes

Reading has the second-best man up in the North Division, converting at 21.5%.

Ralph Cuddemi had a career-long, 13-game point streak snapped Sunday at Brampton. He scored 15 goals and 23 points over the 13, which included a career-best four-tally game vs. Newfoundland Nov. 24.

Rob Michel scored his first pro goal Sunday at Brampton. He scored 17 times for the University of Maine from 2015-19.

Weekly Schedule - Promotions at Royalshockey.com/promotions

Dec. 13 vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 14 vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 15 at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Team Record

13-8-4-0, 30 pts., 3rd North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 34 points

Brampton - 30 points

Reading - 29 points

Adirondack - 25 points

Maine - 21 points

Worcester - 13 points

Weekly Results

Dec. 3 at NFD: OTL, 5-4

Dec. 4 at NFD: L, 6-4

Dec. 7 at NFD: L, 5-3

Dec. 8 at BRM: L, 2-1

Royals leaders

Goals: Cuddemi (21)

Assists: DiChiara/Knodel (18)

Points: Cuddemi (34)

PIM: Mitchell (45)

+/-: Knodel (11)

Practice schedule

Monday - OFF Day

Tuesday - Practice

Wednesday - Practice

Thursday - Practice at

Friday - Game vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday - Game vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday - Game at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Monday - HOLIDAY BREAK THROUGH DEC. 24.

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.