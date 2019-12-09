Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 9

Tulsa drops matchups against Fort Wayne and Wichita before hosting the Thunder on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a promo-packed weekend.

OVERALL RECORD : 9-14-2-0 (20 points, 7th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK : 0-2-0-0

RESULTS

Friday, Dec. 6 -Fort Wayne 1, Tulsa 0 (BOK Center, Tulsa OK) | BoxScore

>> TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell to Fort Wayne 1-0 on Friday at the BOK Center in the second-ever ECHL contest between the two teams played in Tulsa. Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, and Devin Williams stopped an impressive 18 Fort Wayne chances. Robby Jackson put the puck past Cole Kehler less than one minute into the second period, but the goal was reviewed and waved off. Seconds later, at the 1:07 mark of the period, veteran forward Shawn Szydlowski scored the opening and final goal of the game, tucking the puck under the crossbar and down in the net. Kehler made some show stopping saves in the final period, preserving his 31-save shutout. Williams stopped 32 of 33 shots in the game. The victory is the sixth-straight win for the Komets.

Saturday, Dec. 7 - Tulsa 2, Wichita 4 ((INTRUST Bank Arena - Wichita, KS) BoxScore

>> WICHITA, KS - The Oilers couldn't make it three-straight victories at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, losing to the Thunder 4-2. Tulsa's first period scoring troubles continued, but the game remained tied through the opening frame with neither team finding the back of the net. Olle Eriksson Ek and Mitch Gillam stopped nine shots each. Peter Crinella broke the deadlock 5:08 into the middle stanza, roofing the puck off a rebound created by a Cameron Hebig shot. Jack Kopacka beat Gillam off a turnover in the Thunder zone 1:13 later, giving the forward his first goal since being assigned to Tulsa by the Anaheim Ducks earlier in the week. Patrick Parkkonen scored with 1:53 left in the second frame, blasting a riser from the left point over the glove of Eriksson Ek, and giving the Thunder a one-goal lead before the end of the middle period. Stefan Fournier built off the momentum of the late goal, depositing a tap-in chance into a yawning cage less than a minute into the final period. Danny Moynihan answered with his team-leading 10th goal of the season, batting the puck out of the air, cutting the Thunder lead to 3-2. Ostap Safin restored Wichita's two-goal lead at the 9:18 mark of the final frame, popping a chance short side over the shoulder of Eriksson Ek.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CST)

Friday Dec. 13 - WICHITA AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK) (Glove and Blanket Drive)

Saturday Dec. 14 - WICHITA AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK) (Teddy Bear Toss, Affiliation Night)

Sunday Dec. 15 - WICHITA AT Tulsa 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK) (Sunday Family Fun Day - Paint The Ice

FAST FACTS

- This week The Oilers signed veteran forward Tommy Mele, forward Jake Randolph and received Jack Kopacka on assignment from Anaheim. Brent Gates Jr. and Dakota Joshua were recalled to San Diego and San Antonio respectively.

. Tulsa was shutout for the second time this season on Friday. Both shutouts were 31-save performances, and the final shot differential was two or less in both games.

. Josh Wesley leads all defenseman in power play goals and shots, and the defenseman is tied for most goals among blue liners with six.

. Devin Williams has the third best GAA (2.30) among goaltenders who have played at least 10 games. He ranks fifth among all goaltenders.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa leads the ECHL in shots/game for the fourth-straight week, recording 37.28 per game. Idaho is hot on their heels with 37.16.

- In their last nine games, the Oilers are 3-0-1-0 when scoring a power play goal, and the team are 0-5 when not finding the back of the net with the extra man.

. Tulsa has still not won a REGULATION game when allowing three goals or more, and are 1-11-2 when allowing three or more.

. The Oilers are undefeated, 5-0-0-0 when scoring five or more goals this season, but are 2-3-0-0 when scoring four goals.

. The third period has been Tulsa's "bread and butter" this season, scoring 32 in the final frame, nine more than they have in the opening period.

- This week was the first since opening weekend (Oct.11-13) that the Oilers didn't score at least one power play goal, dropping the season percentage by 1.4%.

. Tulsa is 2-8-1-0 when tied after one periods, and Oilers are 0-10-1-0 when trailing through two periods. On the flip side, the Oilers are 5-0-1-0 when leading after the opening frame, and are 4-2 when tied through two.

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS : 17- Adam Pleskach, Danny Moynihan

GOALS : 10 -Danny Moynihan

ASSISTS : 13- Adam Pleskach

PLUS/MINUS : +8 - Charlie Sampair

PIMS : 60 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS : 4 - Josh Wesley

SH GOALS : 1- Jared Thomas

GW GOALS : 2 - Miles Liberati

SHOTS : 88- Josh Wesley

WINS : 6 - Devin Williams

GAA : 2.30 - Devin Williams

SAVE % : .919- Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY : Overall -13/96 (14.9%) - 19th in the ECHL

Last Week - 0/9 (0%)

PENALTY KILL : Overall - 85/104 (80.4%) - 16th in the ECHL

Last Week - 7/7 (100%)

