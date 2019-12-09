Steelheads Weekly

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (12-8-5) complete their four-week, 12-game home stand in their first meetings with the Fort Wayne Komets during the week of Nickelodeon Night.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, December 4 vs. Allen Americans: L 6-4

Shots: Americans 23, Steelheads 34

PP: Americans 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Steelheads were taken down 6-4 from CenturyLink Arena. The Americans started the scoring early with a pair of tallies before forward Will Merchant (10:53 1st) halted the press ahead at a 2-1 score. The Americans then added three more goals stretching into the next period to extend their lead to 5-1. Forward Brett Supinski (1:12 3rd) began the push back ahead of another Americans tally and a 6-2 score. Defenseman Ondrej Vala (13:53 3rd) and Supinski (18:55 3rd) came up with late goals, but the hole was too wide in the 6-4 loss. Tomas Sholl (9-4-3) halted 17 of 23 shots in the loss.

Friday, December 6 vs. Allen Americans: W 6-5 (OT)

Shots: Americans 32, Steelheads 42

PP: Americans 0-for-4, Steelheads 2-for-5

The Steelheads overcame a pair of two-goal holes to take a 6-5 overtime win from CenturyLink Arena. The Americans found two early net front goals to take a 2-0 lead before forward Will Merchant (4:39 2nd) answered back, 2-1. Both sides went back and forth in the middle frame with the Americans striking first and forward Kyle Schempp (PP, 16:42 2nd) following suit for a 3-2 game. After forward Conner Bleackley (6:08 3rd) tied the game on a deflection, the Americans scored twice off turnovers to re-take the lead, 5-3. The Steelheads forced overtime thanks to forwards Tye Felhaber (PP, 14:19 3rd) and Spencer Naas (15:27 3rd) late in the game, and forward Max Coatta (2:58 OT) completed the full comeback to claim the 6-5 overtime win. Colton Point (3-4-1) denied 27 of 32 shots in the win.

Saturday, December 7 vs. Allen Americans: L 4-3 (OT)

Shots: Americans 41, Steelheads 39

PP: Americans 1-for-8, Steelheads 0-for-4

The Steelheads couldn't hold their lead in a 4-3 overtime loss from CenturyLink Arena. Forward Brett Supinski (9:58 1st) sent the teddy bears flying early to take an initial 1-0 lead. After the Americans tied the game in the second period, forwards A.J. White (12:24 2nd) and Max Coatta (13:24 2nd) took back the lead, 3-1. The Americans then scored twice in the third period and closed out with the overtime winner during the 4-3 result. Tomas Sholl (9-4-4) saved 37 of 41 shots in the overtime loss.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, December 11 vs. Fort Wayne Komets - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, December 13 vs. Fort Wayne Komets - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, December 14 vs. Fort Wayne Komets - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads host the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time in franchise history for a three-game weekend to end the home stand. The Steelheads and Komets open a five-game season series with the final two games coming in Indiana. This is the third time in two seasons that the Steelheads have begun a franchise series against a Central Division opponent, and last year the Steelheads went 4-2-0 against the Indy Fuel and Toledo Walleye. This is also the first three of seven games against Central Division teams this season.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Nickelodeon Night: Prepare to go "under the sea" on Saturday, Nov. 14 for Nickelodeon Night at the second jersey auction of the season. Proceeds from the auction benefit St. Luke's Children's with an autograph session following the game. For tickets, call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com.

Holiday Hat Trick: Get the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season with the Steelheads Holiday Hat Trick. Three any game ticket vouchers and a Steelheads hat start at just $45. Call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com to purchase.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Enjoy Hump Day with $2 domestic drafts every Wednesday night during the 2019-20 season. The next $2 Beer Wednesday comes on November 20 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Get tickets online at idahosteelheads.com.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads own a 4-4-1 record heading into the final week of their four-week home stand, earning points in back-to-back games.

- The Steelheads dropped their first overtime game on Saturday since October 27 following four-straight wins. The Steelheads have played four of their last nine games in overtime and are now 5-3 in overtime.

- Three forwards are averaging just under a point per game during the current home stand: Anthony Nellis (3-5-8), Marc-Olivier Roy (2-6-8), and A.J. White (2-6-8).

- Forward Brett Supinski led the team in scoring last week and is on a three-game point streak (3-2-5). He shares the team lead in goals (4) during the home stand with forward Max Coatta.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 11 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 19 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 22 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 4 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: 1 - Max Coatta

GW GOALS: 2 - Will Merchant

PIMS: 51 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Brett Supinski/Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 90 - Will Merchant

WINS: 9 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.53 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .910 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 16-4-3-0, 35 pts

2. Rapid City 15-6-3-0, 33 pts

3. Steelheads 12-8-3-2, 29 pts

4. Wichita 11-8-5-0, 27 pts

5. Kansas City 10-10-2-0, 22 pts

6. Utah 9-8-3-1, 22 pts

7. Tulsa 9-14-2-0, 20 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio, local television and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 and ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads open their franchise series against the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

