Oilers Acquire Cory Ward from Cyclones

December 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Monday that the team has acquired Cory Ward's rights from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

Ward, 26, has one goal and three assists in 16 games with the Cyclones this season. Prior to arriving in Cincinnati, the 5'11, 201 lbs. forward registered 86 points (39G, 47A) and a +21 rating in 161 ECHL games with the Manchester Monarchs. Ward has also tallied one goal and four assists for five points in 33 career AHL games, playing for the St. John's IceCaps, Syracuse Crunch, Ontario Reign and Springfield Thunderbirds.

Prior to turning pro, the Las Vegas, NV native posted 80 points (45G, 35A) in 151 collegiate games with Bemidji State University, including a team-leading 29 points (18G, 11) in 2013-14.

Ward played his junior hockey with Aberdeen of the NAHL, tallying 120 points (67G, 53A) in 113 games for the Wings. Ward earned NAHL All-Rookie First Team honors in 2010-11, and NAHL All-Central Division Team status in 2011-12.

The Oilers host Wichita for three-straight matchups in a promo-packed weekend. Friday is the Oilers Blanket and Glove Drive, and Saturday will be the annual Teddy Bear Toss and St. Louis Blues Affiliation Night - both games start at 7:05 p.m. Sunday's game is Paint the Ice, and fans will be allowed to come down and paint the ice with their favorite players at the conclusion of the matinee game, which starts at 4:05 p.m.

