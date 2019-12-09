Fuel Acquire Schmalz from Worcester

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL Affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Monday that they have acquired forward Matt Schmalz and from the Worcester Railers. The move satisfies the future considerations owed to the Fuel as part of the trade that sent forward Dante Salituro to Worcester on November 19.

Schmalz, 23, arrives in Indy having played in 19 games for the Worcester Railers, earning six goals and six assists. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound forward has tallied 38 goals and 36 assists in 116 ECHL split between the Manchester Monarchs, Wichita Thunder, Orlando Solar Bears and Worcester Railers.

A fifth-round draft pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (134th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings, Schmalz played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kitchener Rangers, Sudbury Wolves and Owen Sound Attack. In 308 OHL games, the native of Dunnville, Ontario scored 56 goals and 63 assists.

