Captain Garrett Mitchell on Royals Radio Recon Tuesday

December 9, 2019





Reading Royals Captain Garrett Mitchell will be our guest Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Jimmy G's Railroad House for another edition of Royals Radio Recon. Mitchell is a ninth-year pro and former Hershey captain. He played the first seven years of his career with the Bears.

Address: 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA

Guests: Forward Garrett Mitchell (6:00-7:00 p.m.)

Chance to win signed Royals puck

Listen Live at the Railroad House or mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Radio Recon Schedule (all shows 6:00-7:00 p.m.)

Tues., Dec. 10

Tues., Dec. 17

Mon., Jan. 6

