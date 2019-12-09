Captain Garrett Mitchell on Royals Radio Recon Tuesday
December 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading Royals Captain Garrett Mitchell will be our guest Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Jimmy G's Railroad House for another edition of Royals Radio Recon. Mitchell is a ninth-year pro and former Hershey captain. He played the first seven years of his career with the Bears.
Address: 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA
Guests: Forward Garrett Mitchell (6:00-7:00 p.m.)
Chance to win signed Royals puck
Listen Live at the Railroad House or mixlr.com/readingroyals
Upcoming Radio Recon Schedule (all shows 6:00-7:00 p.m.)
Tues., Dec. 10
Tues., Dec. 17
Mon., Jan. 6
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2019
- Captain Garrett Mitchell on Royals Radio Recon Tuesday - Reading Royals
- Mariners Weekly: Closing the Points Gap - Maine Mariners
- Atlanta Trades Ouellette - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Defenseman Youds Signs Tryout Agreement with Rockford - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Weekly - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavs Monday: KC Continues to Roll with Winning Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 9 - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Weekly, December 9 - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Home Twice this Weekend, Including Appearance from Gritty - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Weekly: Grizz Home for Big 3 Game Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Stanley Cup to Appear December 29 - Toledo Walleye
- Lightning Reassign Huntington to Syracuse - Orlando Solar Bears
- Winter Brewfest at Hensville - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of December 9 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.