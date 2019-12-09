Swamp Rabbits Weekly

December 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Mason Baptista vs. the Norfolk Admirals

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Mason Baptista vs. the Norfolk Admirals(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

WEEKLY RECAP

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits took a trip north to Norfolk to take on the Admirals for a weekend set. The early part of December has been a needed respite for the 'Bits, after playing 13 games in November.

Norfolk proved to be a worthy adversary on Friday night, perhaps catching the Swamp Rabbits shaking off the rust after not having played in a week. The Admirals struck for three goals in the opening period, all in an eight-minute span, to take a lead they would never give up.

Swamp Rabbits defenseman Chad Duchesne cut into the lead with a goal early in the third period, and the Swamp Rabbits had seven power play chances, but came up empty. Their best chance came early in the third period, when they had a 5-on-3 opportunity for 90 seconds, but could not cash in.

Night two saw Greenville dealt an unfavorable hand. With injury, illness, and last minute call-ups affecting the lineup, head coach Kevin Kerr was forced to ice nine forwards, five defensemen and two goalies.

That didn't stop them from getting balanced contribution offensively.

While they gave up the first goal, the Swamp Rabbits fought back with three unanswered goals. Liam Pecararo's breakaway tally and Kamerin Nault's putback gave Greenville a 2-1 lead after the first.

Johno May extended the lead on a 2-on-1 break early in the second period, and the Swamp Rabbits were forced on the defensive the rest of the way. The team leaned heavily on Jeremy Helvig to make up for the fact that the team was essentially rolling two defense pairs the entire game, and gave up 47 shots.

Helvig stopped 45, even after suffering a cramp late in the game that forced him to make a sensational save from his stomach on what looked like a routine shot from the wing. His best was saved for last on a brothers-Holmstrom tic-tac-toe passing play in the midnight hour that punctuated the 31st win of his young ECHL career.

11/27 at Norfolk Admirals - L 4-1

11/29 at Norfolk Admirals - W 3-2

UPCOMING GAMES

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. Atlanta Gladiators

WINNING WEDNESDAY

If the Swamp Rabbits win, you get a free ticket to the next Wednesday game.

Wednesday, December 11 - 7:05 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. Orlando Solar Bears

TEDDY BEAR TOSS, PRESENTED BY BON SECOURS

After the Swamp Rabbits score the first goal, let your stuffed animals fly! Donations will benefit Happy Wheels and Toys for Tots.

Friday, December 13 - 7:05 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, December 14 - 6:05 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. Orlando Solar Bears

SING FOR SANTA + FREE POSTGAME SKATE

Join local schools in singing your favorite holiday hits, plus skate with the players after the game. Perfect for families.

Sunday, December 15 - 3:05 p.m.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Chad Duchesne - 2 GP | 1 G - 1 A - 2 P - +3

Given the challenges the Swamp Rabbits' defense has had lately, Chad Duchesne was a shining bright spot in the weekend split in Norfolk. He was given a bulk of the minutes, contributed offensively, and finished a team-high +3. He has hit a new career-high in goals, and is a career-high +9 on the season.

RABBIT TAILS

Liam Pecararo continues his top-flight pace, as he remains second in rookie scoring, first in rookie goals, second in league goal scoring, and 10th in overall league scoring.

Among goaltenders that have played 420 minutes on the season, Jeremy Helvig ranks 7th in save percentage (.926). He has stopped 101 of his last 106 shots faced (.961).

Ryan Bednard has gotten a workout in his first pro season, as his 420 saves rank fifth-most in the league.

Chad Duchesne's +9 ranking is tied for ninth-best in the league.

The Swamp Rabbits have tied the Florida Everblades for the second-most wins against the South Division this season (11).

The 'Bits continue to have one of the league's best offenses, ranking 10th (3.39 goals per game).

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays (16-2-2) - 34 pts

Florida Everblades (13-7-3) - 29 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-10-1) - 25 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (8-9-5) - 21 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (10-10-0) - 20 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (7-9-4) - 18 pts

Norfolk Admirals (7-15-3) - 17 pts

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.