Walleye: Bring on the Komets

February 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 31-15-4-1, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Thursday, February 20 at Cincinnati (4-2 Loss)

Friday, February 21 at Fort Wayne (5-1 Win)

Saturday, February 22 at Cincinnati (2-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, February 26 at Brampton at 11:00 a.m. (10:45 a.m. Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Friday, February 28 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m. Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Saturday, February 29 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Sunday, March 1 vs, Wheeling at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Wednesday, February 26 - Game at Brampton at 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, February 27 - No Practice

Friday, February 28 - Game vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, February 29 - Game vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 - Game vs. Wheeling at 5:15 p.m.

WALLEYE NOTES

Christopoulos saves the Walleye to a pair of road wins: After a 4-2 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday night, Goaltender Billy Christopoulos posted 85 saves combined in Friday's 5-1 win over Fort Wayne and the 2-1 win at Cincinnati Saturday. The first year goaltender was the difference in both games starting with 45 saves vs. Komets which was a new season high.

Winning the Central Division: By taking two of the three games this past weekend Toledo has improved its record against the division to 24-8-4. Toledo is 8-0-0 against Fort Wayne, 6-2-0 vs. Cincinnati, 4-0-1 vs. Kalamazoo, 1-4-3 vs. Indy and 5-2-0 against Wheeling. The Walleye have just two games remaining against teams from outside the Central, this week vs. Brampton and March 14 vs. Wichita.

Getting it down when the wheels hit the pavement: With two more road wins this past weekend, Toledo improved its road record to 15-9-3 this season. The Walleye have outscored teams 97-81 in those contests. Only the South Carolina Stingrays (22) and Florida Everblades (17) have more road wins than the Walleye this year.

Four games in five days: It's a very busy week for the Walleye with four games in five days on the weekly slate. The Walleye four game road trip concludes Wednesday morning with a matchup in Brampton. Toledo is 3-1-0 vs. the Beast this season. Friday and Saturday night the Walleye welcome their arch rivals the Fort Wayne Komets. The Walleye just bested Fort Wayne this past weekend but the last two times they played in Toledo the games were decided by one goal. Sunday evening the Wheeling Nailers enter Toledo for the first meeting since a 4-1 Walleye loss on January 12.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

TJ Hensick (2 goals - 3 assists = 5 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Billy Christopoulos (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .977 save %)

UPCOMING EVENTS and PROMOTIONS

Justice League Weekend

Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29 |WVKS & WIOT

Just like the Justice League, the Toledo Walleye are ready to stand together against their Central Division rival, the Fort Wayne Komets. Each night will feature the Walleye players wearing not one, not two, but THREE Super Hero jerseys. Friday: DC Super Hero Wonder Woman will meet with fans and pose for pictures in Section 108.

Postgame Party with the Players

Friday, February 28

Join the Walleye players on the Club Level following the game. This is open to everyone with a game ticket. Fans can meet their favorite players, take pictures and get autographs!

WINTERFEST: BGSU vs RIT tickets on Sale

Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.

The Falcons play their second outdoor hockey game in school history against RIT on Saturday, January 2, 2021, during Winterfest, presented by ProMedica. Indivdual and group tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.toledowalleye.com/winterfest or by calling the Walleye box office at 419-725-9255. BGSU season ticketholders and students should call BGSU's box office.

419 WOMEN ARE RAD NIGHT

Sunday, March 22

Toledo Walleye, Jupmode and Toledo.com have joined forces to celebrate women in the 419. On March 22, the Walleye will recognize six local women who are making a difference in our community in their own way. Meet them now, and then show your support for all the RAD Women in the 419 on March 22.

