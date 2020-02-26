Thunder Adds Depth to Backend

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Kyle Pouncy.

Pouncy, 24, turns pro after a successful four-year career at Northland College (NCAA DIII). A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, the 6-foot-3, 181-pound blueliner collected 57 points (17g, 40a) in 100 career games for the Lumberjacks. He was named as an alternative captain during his junior and senior campaigns. He recently finished his senior season with 22 points (6g, 16a) in 27 games.

Wichita returns to action on Friday night as the Allen Americans come to town starting at 7:05 p.m.

