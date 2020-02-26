Game Preview: Admirals at IceMen, February 26, 2020

February 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Norfolk Admirals vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #24

Referee: Stan Szczurek (#15) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Cory Sellers (#84)

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & ECHL.TV

Tickets avialable at arena box office, or ONLINE

About Today's Game: The Icemen open-up a four-game week tonight as they play host to the Norfolk Admirals. Tonight marks first of two meetings in the next three days that will conclude on Friday. The Icemen are 6-4-0 in their last ten games and continue their pursuit of one of the four playoff positions in the South Division. Jacksonville (46 pts) remains ten points back of third place Orlando (56 pts) and trails fourth place Greenville (55 pts) by nine points, with five games in hand.

Series History: Tonight marks the fifth of seven meetings between the two teams this season. The Icemen lead the season series 3-0-1-0 and leads the All-Time series 6-5-0.

About the Icemen: In four games last week, forward john Albert totaled seven points (2g, 5a). Albert fell just short of earning Player of the Week honors which was awarded to South Carolina's Cam Askew... Mike Hedden's goal scoring streak came to an end at three games in Sunday's loss to Florida. Hedden wrapped up last week with five points, scoring four goals.... Yesterday, the Icemen received reinforcements from Manitoba of the AHL as forward Alexis D'Aoust and defenseman Hayden Shaw were returned to the team.

About the Admirals: Alex Rodriguez leads the Admirals with 25 points and 14 goals. The speedy forward ranks third among league rookies with 169 shots on goal....The Admirals are 8-0-2 when leading after two periods....Norfolk's roster features a pair of former Icemen from this season in forwards Mitch Vandergunst and Jacob Reichert.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight - Fans can enjoy $2 select beer & wine throughout the night!

Friday, February 28, vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m. - Wendy's 4-Pack Fry-Day. Receive 4-tickets, 4-Icemen mini-sticks and 4-Dave's Singles Combos! Visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more info.

