Oilers Receive Pair from San Diego

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Wednesday that forward Brent Gates Jr. and defenseman Hunter Drew have been loaned to Tulsa.

Gates, 22, played 20 games earlier this season with the Oilers, registering 14 points (6G, 8A). The 6'2, 198 lbs. forward has also appeared in 20 contests for the Gulls this season, notching four goals and adding an assist for five total points. The former third-round pick of the Ducks has played in a total of 26 AHL games since turning pro out of the University of Minnesota, where he compiled 85 points (42G, 43A) in 148 games for the Gophers, captaining the team in 2018-19.

Prior to his college career, the son of former MLB player Brent Gates scored 42 points (21G, 21A) in 83 USHL games with the Green Bay Gamblers.

Drew, 21, is joining the Oilers for the first time in his career. The rookie defenseman has two goals and five assists for seven points in 29 pro games this season, all of which have come with San Diego. The native of Kingston, ON also sports a +6 rating and has compiled 33 PIM as a pro.

A sixth-round pick of Anaheim in 2018, Drew played Major Junior in the QMJHL, dishing up 92 points (24G, 68A) in 167 games with the Charlottetown Islanders. In addition to his strong offensive play, the 6'2, 198 lbs. defenseman was the most-penalized player in the QMJHL during the 2017-18 campaign, garnering a league-high 159 PIM. Drew ended his QMJHL career with 369 PIM and a +31 rating.

Tulsa heads to Rapid City, SD to face the Rush in three huge games at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, taking place on Feb. 28, 29 and March 1. The Oilers sit just one point behind the Rush, who reside in the fourth-and-final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

