'Blades Acquire Forward Reid Jackman from Atlanta

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have acquired forward Reid Jackman from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.

Jackman, 26, is in his rookie season and has tabbed five points (1g, 4a) in 22 games split between the Gladiators and Newfoundland Growlers.

A native of Etobicoke, Ontario, Jackman made his pro debut last season, appearing in 12 games with the Fort Wayne Komets after finishing his collegiate career with York University (USports), which is based in Toronto. He has notched 10 points (1g, 9a) in 34 career ECHL games over the last two seasons.

Jackman, who measures 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 201 pounds, played five seasons for the York Lions from 2014-19. In his final season with the club in 2018-19, Jackman finished second among Lions players in scoring with 30 points (15g, 15a) in 26 games and was named to the OUA West Second All-Star Team. He finished his career with 70 points (35g, 35a) in 131 games.

Florida opens a three-game week with a Friday night matchup against the Newfoundland Growlers. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.

