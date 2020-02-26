'Blades Acquire Forward Reid Jackman from Atlanta
February 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have acquired forward Reid Jackman from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.
Jackman, 26, is in his rookie season and has tabbed five points (1g, 4a) in 22 games split between the Gladiators and Newfoundland Growlers.
A native of Etobicoke, Ontario, Jackman made his pro debut last season, appearing in 12 games with the Fort Wayne Komets after finishing his collegiate career with York University (USports), which is based in Toronto. He has notched 10 points (1g, 9a) in 34 career ECHL games over the last two seasons.
Jackman, who measures 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 201 pounds, played five seasons for the York Lions from 2014-19. In his final season with the club in 2018-19, Jackman finished second among Lions players in scoring with 30 points (15g, 15a) in 26 games and was named to the OUA West Second All-Star Team. He finished his career with 70 points (35g, 35a) in 131 games.
Florida opens a three-game week with a Friday night matchup against the Newfoundland Growlers. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 26, 2020
- Jacob Doty Returns to Ontario - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Assigned Four, Sign One ahead of Tonight's Game - Idaho Steelheads
- 'Blades Acquire Forward Reid Jackman from Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Sign J.M. Piotrowski - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Adds Depth to Backend - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 26 - ECHL
- Oilers Receive Pair from San Diego - Tulsa Oilers
- Rockwood, MacPherson, Bednard Returned to Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kestner Scores Hat Trick as Walleye Tame Beast - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Preview: Feb 26, 2020 Utah at Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Rays and Shine - Glads Top SC as Point Streak Reaches Five - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rays Fall to Atlanta on Education Day - South Carolina Stingrays
- Diaper Drive at March 14 Game Will Benefit Mary's Shelter - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Admirals at IceMen, February 26, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Greenville - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye: Bring on the Komets - Toledo Walleye
- McDonald & Mills Return to Grizzlies Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Florida Everblades Looking to Sign David Ayres as Emergency Zamboni Driver - Florida Everblades
- Willman Returned on Loan, Royals Host Maine Tonight - Reading Royals
- Gladiators sign Swenson, trade Jackman, and Conway recalled - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- 'Blades Acquire Forward Reid Jackman from Atlanta
- Florida Everblades Looking to Sign David Ayres as Emergency Zamboni Driver
- Ken Appleby Reassigned to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals
- Three 'Blades Forwards Called up to AHL
- Clutch Koper: 'Blades Strike in Final Minute to Earn 5-4 Win