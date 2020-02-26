Gladiators sign Swenson, trade Jackman, and Conway recalled

Duluth, GA - With 17 games remaining and just four points back of the fourth playoff spot, the Atlanta Gladiators continue to strengthen their team. The Glads have signed forward Seth Swenson and traded forward Reid Jackman to the Florida Everblades for future considerations. Rookie Scott Conway was also recalled to Providence.

Seth Swenson is a 26-year-old right-handed forward from Denver, Colorado. He spent five years at the University of Guelph in Canada. During his time with the Gryphons, he had 80 points (32g, 48a) in 101 games. Seth began his professional career this season in the SPHL with Evansville. In 34 games with the Thunderbolts, he had 25 points (8g, 17a). He also played in one game with the Norfolk Admirals this year.

Reid Jackman was traded to the division rival Florida Everblades for future considerations. Jackman played his college hockey at York University in Toronto for five seasons from 2014-2019. Last year, after finishing his final season with the York Lions, he ended the year in the ECHL playing in a dozen games for the Fort Wayne Komets.

This season Reid played in six games with Newfoundland before being traded to Atlanta. With the Gladiators, Jackman played in 16 games and scored three points (1g, 2a). Defenseman Rob Powers who was traded to the Growlers last week completed the trade for Jackman.

Glads' outstanding forward Scott Conway has been recalled to the AHL. This is the third time this season the rookie will spend time with the Providence Bruins. Conway has had quite a year already and has excelled in his time with the Gladiators. Scott scored the overtime winner in Sunday's 4-3 win over rival Greenville. Earlier this month he scored the first goal to start the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Most recently, Conway returned to the Gladiators after joining England's national team for the Olympic qualifiers, to try and help Great Britain qualify for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing for 2022.

Conway began his professional career this season with the Gladiators and scored a goal in each of the first five games, including a hat trick. After scoring seven goals in those first five, he would be called up to the Providence Bruins for the first time this season, in late October. Scott would go back to the AHL, in mid-December for his second stint and now has the hat trick, as he goes to Providence for the third time this year.

In 36 games with the Gladiators this season, he has 32 points (16g, 16a). In his first two call ups this year with the Providence Bruins, he played in 12 games and had five points (3g, 2a).

