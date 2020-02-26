McDonald & Mills Return to Grizzlies Roster

Boise, Idaho - Goaltender Mason McDonald returns to the Utah Grizzlies roster as he was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles and forward Dalton Mills was re-signed on Tuesday after being released a day earlier.

McDonald is tied for the league lead with 3 shootout wins. In 17 games with Utah he has a record of 7-5-3 with a 2.78 GAA and a .890 save percentage.

Mills has appeared in 10 games for the Grizzlies this season. He is a plus-2 and has 9 shots on goal for Utah since being signed on January 8th, 2020.

Grizz begin a 3 game series tonight at Idaho. Face-off is at 7:10 pm. Next homestand is March 13th-15th vs Allen. Tickets are available at the Maverik Center box office or utahgrizzlies.com. You can also call (801) 988-8000.

