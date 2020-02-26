Solar Bears Sign J.M. Piotrowski

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the signing of rookie forward J.M. Piotrowski to an ECHL Standard Player Contract. Orlando has also acquired rookie goaltender Jeff Smith from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for future considerations. In a corresponding move, the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Mike Condon to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

Piotrowski, 24, joins Orlando after producing 14 points (6g-8a) and 36 penalty minutes in 41 games with the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Piotrowski also skated in 21 games with the Melbourne Ice of the Australian Ice Hockey League, where he generated 26 points (12g-14a) and 22 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-2, 190-pound forward skated played four seasons of collegiate hockey with Yale University, where he collected 10 points (5g-5a) in 70 games for the Bulldogs program.

The native of Naperville, Illinois played Tier-1 junior hockey in the United States Hockey League for the Sioux Falls Stampede and Fargo Force, capturing the Clark Cup championship in 2014-15. In 47 career USHL games, Piotrowski racked up 14 points (5g-9a) and 46 penalty minutes. He also skated in the Tier-2 North American Hockey League for the Bismarck Bobcats and Wichita Falls Wildcats, where he generated 21 points (13g-8a) and 101 penalty minutes in 40 games.

Smith, 24, has appeared in six matches with Utah this season, sporting a 3-3-0 record with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Maple Ridge, British Columbia played college hockey primarily for St. Cloud State University. In 58 appearances for the Huskies program, Smith went 27-16-5 with three shutouts, a 2.57 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He also played one season with the University of Massachusetts - Lowell, where he went 3-3-0 in eight appearances with one shutout, a 3.02 goals-against average and an .885 save percentage.

Condon, 29, went 0-3-0 in four appearances with the Solar Bears, sporting a 4.27 goals-against average and a .867 save percentage.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears head out on the road to face the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:35 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, Feb. 29 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by XYMOPrint. Prior to the game, the Solar Bears will also host their inaugural Food Festival.

