Cyclones Fall in Midweek Trip Down South

February 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Greenville, SC - The Cincinnati Cyclones (33-16-7-1) dropped a 5-2 decision to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday night, in the front end of home-and-home series between the two team. Forward Phil Hudon and defenseman Tobie Bisson scored the goals for Cincinnati.

After the Swamp Rabbits took a 1-0 lead after the first on a goal from forward Cedric Lacroix, they extended their lead to 2-0 7:19 into the second when forward Liam Pecararo found the back of the net.

Cincinnati was not deterred and cut their deficit back to a lone goal 24 seconds later when a shot from forward Mason Mitchell caromed off the end boards to Hudon in front, and he fired a shot in to trim Greenville's lead to 2-1. Cincinnati tied the game back up with 34 seconds left in the frame when a point shot from Bisson deflected off the crossbar and in to pull the 'Clones even, 2-2, after 40 minutes.

In the third, Greenville picked up the offensive pressure, and struck three times on Pecararo's second of the game, along with tallies from forwards Kamerin Nault and Adam Rockwood to seal the Swamp Rabbits' 5-2 victory. Cincinnati outshot Greenville, 30-25, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 25 in the loss. The teams wrap up their home-and-home on Friday night in Cincinnati, with the face-off scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

