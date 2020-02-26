Swamp Rabbits Soar in Electric Win over Cincinnati
February 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - On Winning Wednesday, the Swamp Rabbits came out flying and did what the night was all about- win. Despite pushback from the Cyclones in the second period, the Swamp Rabbits stayed consistent throughout and defeated Cincinnati in a 5-2 win at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Tied 2-2 heading into the third period, Greenville made sure to put the game away quickly.
Liam Pecararo grabbed the lead back for the Swamp Rabbits 52 seconds into the third period with his second goal of the night on a top-shelf snipe from the right circle. He now leads the Swamp Rabbits with 21 goals on the season.
Kamerin Nault extended the lead at the 11:14 mark of the period on the rebound after a point shot from Cameron Heath to extend the lead to 4-2. Adam Rockwood sealed the win for the Swamp Rabbits later in the third with a shot that sailed past Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser and into the net to make the final score 5-2.
As in recent games, the Swamp Rabbits landed on the board first. At the 4:44 mark of the first period, Cédric Lacroix finagled a backhander past Houser on a breakaway off a pass from Karl El-Mir and the score was 1-0 for the rest of the period.
Pecararo added another tally for the Swamp Rabbits seven minutes into the second period, scoring his 20th of the season off a pretty give-and-go passing play with Rockwood to make the score 2-0.
The Cyclones bounced right back 24 seconds later when Philippe Hudon shot one past Jake Kupsky to put Cincinnati back within one.
With two minutes left in the second period, Luke Ripley took an interference penalty. Tobie Bisson made him regret it a minute later when his point shot found a way through a screen and past Kupsky to tie the game at two on the power play.
Kupsky ended the game with 28 saves, pacing the Swamp Rabbits to the win.
The Swamp Rabbits head to Cincinnati on Friday for another chance to defeat the Cyclones at 7:35 p.m. before traveling to Indiana the next day for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.
