IceMen Score Club Record Nine Goals to Claim Wild Win
February 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Bobby Lynch netted his first career hat trick to help steer the Jacksonville Icemen to a 9-6 victory over the Norfolk Admirals at Veterans Memorial Arena Wednesday evening. Jacksonville's nine goals set a new club record for most goal scored in a game.
The Admirals used a power play goal and a shorthanded goal in the first period to help take a 3-1 lead into the first break.
In the middle frame, Icemen rookie Bobby Lynch netted his second goal of the game on a rocket slapshot from the slot that ripped past Norfolk netminder Jake Theut to pull the Icemen within one.
Brendan Warren tied the game at three less than two minutes later, only to see Norfolk reclaim the lead 21 seconds later on a tally from Artem Ivanyuzhenkov.
Another two minutes would pass, and the torrid scoring pace continued when Mike Hedden potted his 13th goal of the season off the rebound to tie the game at 4-4.
Moments later, Lynch completed the hat trick bid at 11:37 of the period. Craig Martin steered a pass across slot to Lynch at the left-wing circle. Lynch wristed the puck low on the ice that slid into the Norfolk net for the go-ahead marker to the put Jacksonville ahead 5-4.
The Icemen fed off the momentum, and tacked on two more goals, including Kyle Shapiro's first of the season to take a 7-4 edge into the second intermission.
The Admirals refused to go down without a fight, as Alex Tonge scored on a persistent effort five minutes into the final stanza to pull his team within two. Just 90 seconds later, former Icemen defenseman Scott Dornbrock recorded his first tally of the season to guide the Admirals within one by a 7-6 count.
However, Jacksonville's Dajon Mingo finished off a 2-on-1 rush to put the Icemen back on top by two and grab the momentum in the game.
Chase Lang would close out the scoring with a power play marker to secure the high-scoring affair 9-6.
The two teams will meet again on Friday at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set at 7:00 p.m.
Broadcast Information: Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV
Upcoming Home Game & Promotions
Friday, February 28, vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m. - Wendy's 4-Pack Fry-Day. Receive 4-tickets, 4-Icemen mini-sticks and 4-Dave's Singles Combos! Visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more info.
Sunday, March 1, vs. Newfoundland, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Fundays! The Icemen will wear special Publix Jerseys, and fans will be invited down to the ice following the game.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 26, 2020
- IceMen Score Club Record Nine Goals to Claim Wild Win - Jacksonville IceMen
- Swamp Rabbits Soar in Electric Win over Cincinnati - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Fall in Midweek Trip Down South - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Dornbrock Scores First Goal with Admirals in Loss to Jacksonville - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Tie Most-Lopsided Win in Team History, 8-0 - Reading Royals
- Mariners Overpowered by Royals in Reading - Maine Mariners
- My Community Credit Union and Two Rows of Allen Teacher of the Month - Allen Americans
- Rockford Recalls McLaughlin, Assigns Ramsey - Indy Fuel
- Sarah Wallwork of Green Elementary School in Allen, Named February Teacher of the Month - Allen Americans
- Norfolk Admirals Announce New Season Ticket Packages for 2020-21 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Jacob Doty Returns to Ontario - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Assigned Four, Sign One ahead of Tonight's Game - Idaho Steelheads
- 'Blades Acquire Forward Reid Jackman from Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Sign J.M. Piotrowski - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Adds Depth to Backend - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 26 - ECHL
- Oilers Receive Pair from San Diego - Tulsa Oilers
- Rockwood, MacPherson, Bednard Returned to Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kestner Scores Hat Trick as Walleye Tame Beast - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Preview: Feb 26, 2020 Utah at Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Rays and Shine - Glads Top SC as Point Streak Reaches Five - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rays Fall to Atlanta on Education Day - South Carolina Stingrays
- Diaper Drive at March 14 Game Will Benefit Mary's Shelter - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Admirals at IceMen, February 26, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Greenville - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye: Bring on the Komets - Toledo Walleye
- McDonald & Mills Return to Grizzlies Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Florida Everblades Looking to Sign David Ayres as Emergency Zamboni Driver - Florida Everblades
- Willman Returned on Loan, Royals Host Maine Tonight - Reading Royals
- Gladiators sign Swenson, trade Jackman, and Conway recalled - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.