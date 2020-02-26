Rockwood, MacPherson, Bednard Returned to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Forward Adam Rockwood, defenseman Dylan MacPherson and goaltender Ryan Bednard have been reassigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from the Springfield Thunderbirds and will be re-added to the active roster immediately.

Rockwood, 24, has scored 29 points in 42 games as a member of the Swamp Rabbits prior to his previous call-up to the Thunderbirds. His latest stint in Springfield saw him suit up in four games.

MacPherson, 21, played his second AHL game of the season on February 23 in his latest call-up. At the ECHL level, the Albertan's offensive game has blossomed, as he has scored 16 points in 47 games. 10 of those 16 have come in 2020.

Bednard, 22, a seventh-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2015, played in seven games during his first AHL call up. He posted a 4-2-0 record, a 3.32 GAA and a .902 save percentage to go along with a shutout. As a Swamp Rabbit, he owns a record of 9-11-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .910, also to go along with one shutout.

In a corresponding roster move, forward Lincoln Griffin has been released from his Standard Player Contract.

