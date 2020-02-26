My Community Credit Union and Two Rows of Allen Teacher of the Month

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to recognize Sarah Wallwork, of Green Elementary School in Allen, as our My Community Credit Union and Two Rows Teacher of the Month for February.

Sarah grew up in Southern California and attended the University of Hawaii, where she majored in Business. Her husband Craig, and 3 children moved to Texas in 2015, and now call Allen home.

This is her second year in Education, were she teaches 6th Grade Math and Science at Green Elementary School in Allen.

On weekends you can find her on a sports field watching her 3 children and her students participating in sporting events.

"I'm blessed to work in a capacity where I am continuously inspired and motivated," said Wallwork. I'm proud to have the opportunity to influence and inspire the future of our world."

If you would like to nominate a teacher for our My Community Credit Union and Two Rows of Allen Teacher of the Month, contact the Allen Americans at info@allenamericans.com.

