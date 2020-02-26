Rockford Recalls McLaughlin, Assigns Ramsey

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have recalled forward Dylan McLaughlin and assigned defenseman Jack Ramsey to the Indy Fuel.

Ramsey, 24, has appeared in 40 games with the Fuel this season, earning two goals and six assists. A seventh-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (208th overall), Ramsey attended training camp with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Rockford IceHogs before being assigned to the Fuel in early October. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound defenseman has not appeared in an AHL game yet this season.

Assigned to the Fuel on February 21, McLaughlin played in one game with the Fuel before being recalled by the IceHogs. Appearing in 25 games AHL games this season, the 24-year-old forward has earned two goals and four assists. First assigned to the Fuel in early November, McLaughlin has played 19 ECHL games this season, earning 13 goals and 10 assists.

