Diaper Drive at March 14 Game Will Benefit Mary's Shelter

February 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals will host a diaper drive to benefit Mary's Shelter (615 Kenhorst Blvd., Reading, PA) at the team's home game Sat., Mar.14 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m. As part of the drive, fans are encouraged to bring packages of diapers to the game. The packages will be donated to Mary's Shelter, a housing and support shelter for pregnant women and youth ages 13-17 in Reading, PA.

The Royals are home for games Mar. 13-14 and will play on green ice for the first time ever to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Fri., Mar. 13 at 7:00 p.m. is Mental Health Awareness Night and Sat., Mar. 14 at 7:00 p.m. is Autism Awareness Night.

The Friday night game is pres. by RU Okay Berks? and Berks County Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities. At the event, 3 fans will be selected randomly and each will pick one player they think will score a hat trick, if their selected player does, that fan will win $10,000. There's also green beers and $1 domestic drafts, special theme jerseys and a Deibler Dental coaster giveaway. To round out the occasion for college ID night, tickets are $5 with a valid college ID at box office.

The Saturday night Autism Awareness game also features chances to win; 3 fans will be selected randomly and each will pick one player they think will score a hat trick, if their selected player does, that fan will win a 2019 Jeep Compass Limited. It's a sensory-friendly game, with a subdued atmosphere and quiet spaces in the arena. The Royals will also celebrate teachers on teacher appreciation night with $1 Dippin' Dots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.