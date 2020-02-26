Diaper Drive at March 14 Game Will Benefit Mary's Shelter
February 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals will host a diaper drive to benefit Mary's Shelter (615 Kenhorst Blvd., Reading, PA) at the team's home game Sat., Mar.14 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m. As part of the drive, fans are encouraged to bring packages of diapers to the game. The packages will be donated to Mary's Shelter, a housing and support shelter for pregnant women and youth ages 13-17 in Reading, PA.
The Royals are home for games Mar. 13-14 and will play on green ice for the first time ever to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Fri., Mar. 13 at 7:00 p.m. is Mental Health Awareness Night and Sat., Mar. 14 at 7:00 p.m. is Autism Awareness Night.
The Friday night game is pres. by RU Okay Berks? and Berks County Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities. At the event, 3 fans will be selected randomly and each will pick one player they think will score a hat trick, if their selected player does, that fan will win $10,000. There's also green beers and $1 domestic drafts, special theme jerseys and a Deibler Dental coaster giveaway. To round out the occasion for college ID night, tickets are $5 with a valid college ID at box office.
The Saturday night Autism Awareness game also features chances to win; 3 fans will be selected randomly and each will pick one player they think will score a hat trick, if their selected player does, that fan will win a 2019 Jeep Compass Limited. It's a sensory-friendly game, with a subdued atmosphere and quiet spaces in the arena. The Royals will also celebrate teachers on teacher appreciation night with $1 Dippin' Dots.
