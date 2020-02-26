Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Greenville

Game 57 (Road Game 27)

Vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits (25-27-4-1, 55 pts)

Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 7:05pm ET

Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

Overview: The Cyclones hit the road for a midweek showdown with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, after seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night with a 2-1 loss to the Toledo Walleye. Cincinnati maintains a seven-point cushion atop the ECHL's Central Division.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (33-15-7-1) dropped a close 2-1 affair to the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night, in the finale of a six-game homestand. DefensemanTobie Bisson scored the lone goal for the Cyclones, who see their four-game winning-streak come to an end. Cincinnati outshot Toledo, 41-22, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 20 in the loss.

Last Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (33-14-7-1) earned their fourth shutout of the season with a 3-0 win over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. Defenseman Johnny Coughlin, along with forwards Jesse Schultz and Mason Mitchell scored the goals for the 'Clones. In goal, Jamie Phillips stopped all 11 shots he faced to earn his first shutout as a Cyclone. The Cyclones outshot Wheeling, 30-11, and the power play converted on one of three chances.

Thursday Night Recap:The Cincinnati Cyclones (32-14-7-1) took down the Toledo Walleye on Thursday night by a score of 4-2. Defenseman Justin Baudry netted a pair of goals to extend his pointstreak to five games (4g, 6a), while forwards Justin Vaive and Brady Vail each netted lone tallies. The Cyclones outshot the Walleye, 31-30, with goaltender Jamie Phillips steering aside 28 in the win.

Previewing Greenville: The Swamp Rabbits enter Wednesday night sitting in fourth place in the ECHL's South Division, four points up on the Atlanta Gladiators in fifth, and one point back of the Orlando Solar Bears who are in third. Greenville has dropped seven of their last eight games, following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon, and have been outscored, 34-20, in that span. The Swamp Rabbits are 11th in League scoring, averaging 3.28 goals per game, and they also lead the ECHL with eight shorthanded goals at home. They are led offensively by forward Michael Pelech who has accounted for 13 goals along with a team-leading 34 assists through 56 games. He is followed by team-goals leader Patrick Bajkov (19g, 20a) and forward Nathan Perkovich (16g, 23a) who each have 39 points. In goal, Jake Kupsky leads all active netminders with a 2-1-1-0 mark, along with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Wednesday begins a home-and-home between Cincinnati and Swamp Rabbits, and the lone meeting of the season played in Greenville. This game was originally scheduled for March 20. Cincinnati took the first meeting by a 3-2 score on New Year's Eve by a score of 3-2.

Next Game Preview: The teams wrap up their three-game season series on Friday night in Cincinnati at 7:35pm ET.

Spencer Reassigned: The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones have reassigned Cyclones defenseman Matt Spencer. Spencer has skated in 32 games for the 'Clones this season, accounting for 14 assists in that time. Acquired in a November trade between the Americans and Syracuse Crunch, Spencer appeared in three games with the Orlando Solar Bears before the trade. He skated in 47 games between the Crunch and Orlando in 2018-19, accounting for a pair of goals and 14 assists in that time.

Houser Reassigned: The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones have reassigned goaltender Michael Houser back to Cincinnati. Houser has skated in 19 games for Cincinnati this season, posting a record of 11-4-4-1, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Welcome to Cincinnati: Defenseman Johnny Coughlin scored the game-winner in Friday's 3-0 win over the Wheeling Nailers, in his first game as a 'Clone. Acquired in a trade from Norfolk on Thursday Coughlin now has 10 goals and eight assists in 48 games this season, after leading the Admirals in defenseman scoring with nine goals and eight helpers.

Cyclones Make Five-Player Trade with Norfolk: The Cincinnati Cyclones have acquired forward Ben Holmstrom and defenseman Johnny Coughlin from the Norfolk Admirals, in exchange for forwards Darik Angeli and Freddy Gerard, along with defenseman Scott Dornbrock . Holmstrom ranked fifth on the Admirals in scoring with nine goals and 10 assists through 42 games and was second on the team with 61 minutes in penalties. The Colorado Springs, CO, native is in his first ECHL stint after spending the previous nine seasons in both the American Hockey League (AHL) and National Hockey League (NHL). He has spent the last four seasons as the captain of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL, totaling 25 goals and 44 assists, along with 355 penalty minutes, over 268 games. Prior to a stint with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers in 2014-15 in which he accounted for five goals and 15 assists through 65 games, he captained the former Adirondack Phantoms of the AHL from 2010-2014. He skated in 256 games with the Phantoms, amassing 47 goals and 73 assists. He also racked up 393 minutes in penalties. Overall, in 586 AHL games, Holmstrom has accounted for 79 goals and 132 assists, along with 840 minutes in penalties. Additionally, Holmstrom has seen two separate stints with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, skating in a pair of games during the 2010-11 season, and another five the following year in 2011-12. Hailing from Fairport, NY, Coughlin led all Admiral defenseman and was tied for sixth on the team overall in scoring with 17 points on nine goals and eight assists. Currently in his second pro season, Coughlin began his pro career late in the 2018-19 season with the Maine Mariners, appearing in 10 games and dishing out four assists. Prior to turning pro, Coughlin enjoyed a successful four-year career at the College of the Holy Cross, accounting for 17 goals and 44 assists across 143 games. Angeli departs the Cyclones with nine goals and a team-leading 30 assists through 51 games. This will be his third-career stint with the Admirals, having played there during the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. Dornbrock skated in 20 games for the 'Clones and dished out six assists in that time, while Gerard had a pair of helpers in 16 games with Cincinnati.

When it Rains, it Pours: After being held to three or fewer goals in nine of their last 11 games, the Cyclones have scored 19 goals over their last five games, leading them to four wins in that span.

Defensively Offensive: Cyclones defenseman Justin Baudry saw his point streak come to an end after six games following Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Toledo Walleye. He accounted for four goals and seven assists in that span, and has multi-point efforts in four of his last seven games overall, including a career-high three points (3a) in last Sunday's 6-5 win over the Indy Fuel. He is now fourth on the team in scoring with 35 points (11g, 24a).

Strong D: Cincinnati is third in the ECHL with 2.61 goals allowed per game, and pace the League with 25.88 shots against per 60 minutes. They are the only team in the ECHL averaging under 27 shots against per game, and the Cyclones have allowed 27 shots or fewer in 24 of their last 28 games. The Cyclones have allowed three or fewer goals in 33 of their last 41 games, and have given up more than three on just 11 occasions. They are 30-6-5-1 this season when allowing three or fewer goals.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati has an 21-3-2-1 mark when scoring the game's first goal, and they are perfect in regulation when leading through two periods this season, accounting for a mark of 20-0-2-0.

