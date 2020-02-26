Norfolk Admirals Announce New Season Ticket Packages for 2020-21 Season

NORFOLK, VA- The Norfolk Admirals announced today that season tickets for the upcoming 2020-21 season are now available. The team introduced a new ticket program where season ticket holders will be able to enjoy the same great seats but will now have access to an interest free 12-month payment plan.

This program offers affordability with a new price option as low as $19 a month, new benefits and a billing process for the fans' convenience. Season ticket price levels for the 2020-21 season is as follows:

Economy: $19

Value: $30

Fan Zone: $42

Upper: $54

Premium: $67

Center Ice: $75

*note: Prices above are the per month totals based on a 12-month payment plan.

As a season-ticket holder you will never lose the value of your ticket and gain access to exclusive benefits such as the unused ticket redemption (excludes Economy level), interest free payment plan, 15% off merchandise, playoff protection, lounge access, pre-game briefing, exclusive events, single game ticket discounts, auxiliary board message and many more.

In addition, the first 300 people to secure their seats for the 2020-21 season will receive a voucher for free tax preparation services courtesey of our partners at Loyalty Brands.

