ECHL Transactions - February 26
February 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 26, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Lincoln Griffin, F
Tulsa:
Theo Calvas, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey
Delete Kelly Summers, D loaned to Binghamton
Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG
Brampton:
Add Francois Beauchemin, F returned from bereavement leave
Add Anthony Nigro, F activated from reserve
Add Matt McLeod, F activated from reserve
Delete Lindsay Sparks, F loaned to Cleveland
Florida:
Add Reid Jackman, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Greenville:
Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL) (a.m.)
Add Dylan MacPherson, D assigned by Springfield (a.m.)
Add Adam Rockwood, F assigned by Springfield (a.m.)
Idaho:
Add Kenton Helgesen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Add Diego Cuglietta, F assigned by Texas
Add Anthony Nellis, F assigned by Texas
Add Ryan Johnston, D assigned by San Diego
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve
Delete Eric Sweetman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)
Indy:
Delete Dylan McLaughlin, F recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Add Hayden Shaw, D assigned by Manitoba
Add Alexis D'Aoust, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve
Delete Everett Clark, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Zach Frye, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)
Delete Matthew VanVoorhis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)
Orlando:
Add J.M. Piotrowski, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michael DeGaetano, G added as EBUG
Delete Jake Coughler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)
Delete Mike Condon, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Reading:
Add Max Willman, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Pascal Laberge, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Rob Madore, G added as EBUG
Add Tom Parisi, D activated from reserve
Toledo:
Add Mark Auk, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike Moffat, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23)
Tulsa:
Add Hunter Drew, D assigned by San Diego
Add Brent Gates, F assigned by San Diego
Delete Jacob Benson, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Jeff Smith, G traded to Orlando
Wheeling:
Add Kyle McKenzie, D added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Wichita:
Add Kyle Pouncy, D signed contract, added to active roster
