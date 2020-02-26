ECHL Transactions - February 26

February 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 26, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Lincoln Griffin, F

Tulsa:

Theo Calvas, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey

Delete Kelly Summers, D loaned to Binghamton

Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG

Brampton:

Add Francois Beauchemin, F returned from bereavement leave

Add Anthony Nigro, F activated from reserve

Add Matt McLeod, F activated from reserve

Delete Lindsay Sparks, F loaned to Cleveland

Florida:

Add Reid Jackman, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Greenville:

Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL) (a.m.)

Add Dylan MacPherson, D assigned by Springfield (a.m.)

Add Adam Rockwood, F assigned by Springfield (a.m.)

Idaho:

Add Kenton Helgesen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Diego Cuglietta, F assigned by Texas

Add Anthony Nellis, F assigned by Texas

Add Ryan Johnston, D assigned by San Diego

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve

Delete Eric Sweetman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)

Indy:

Delete Dylan McLaughlin, F recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Hayden Shaw, D assigned by Manitoba

Add Alexis D'Aoust, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve

Delete Everett Clark, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Zach Frye, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)

Delete Matthew VanVoorhis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)

Orlando:

Add J.M. Piotrowski, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michael DeGaetano, G added as EBUG

Delete Jake Coughler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)

Delete Mike Condon, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Reading:

Add Max Willman, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Pascal Laberge, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Rob Madore, G added as EBUG

Add Tom Parisi, D activated from reserve

Toledo:

Add Mark Auk, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Moffat, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23)

Tulsa:

Add Hunter Drew, D assigned by San Diego

Add Brent Gates, F assigned by San Diego

Delete Jacob Benson, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Jeff Smith, G traded to Orlando

Wheeling:

Add Kyle McKenzie, D added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Wichita:

Add Kyle Pouncy, D signed contract, added to active roster

