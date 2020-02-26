Jacob Doty Returns to Ontario
February 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that forward Jacob Doty, was recalled from loan to Allen, by the Ontario Reign (AHL).
The 6-foot-4, and 245-pound forward played in three games for the Allen Americans last week and had three points ( 0 goals and 3 assists).
The Americans were 2-1-0 during Dody's three games. in 18 games with Ontario this season he has one point and 18 penalty minutes.
The Allen Americans return to action on Friday night as they open a two-game home and home series against the Wichita Thunder.
Saturday night is Wizarding World Night in Allen, with another BIG crowd expected. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
