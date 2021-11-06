Walleye Blank K-Wings to Earn Fifth-Straight Victory

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Walleye picked up their fifth straight win on Saturday night, shutting out the Kalamazoo Wings, 6-0, to move to 5-1-0-0 on the season.

The win marks the Walleye's second victory over the K-Wings in as many nights as five different Toledo players scored. Kaden Fulcher picked up his second win of the season to give the Walleye their first shutout of the year.

Tonight's game started in the exact same fashion as last night's matchup, with the Walleye scoring 21 seconds after puck drop to take an early lead. Keeghan Howdeshell scored the goal, his second of the season, to pick up his ninth point of the season. Josh Dickinson and Cole Fraser picked up the assists.

Just over two minutes later, Toledo extended their lead with TJ Hensick's fifth goal of the year, making the score 2-0 just 2:34 into the contest. Hensick was assisted by Brett McKenzie and Blake Hillman. Toledo fired a barrage of shots at Kalamazoo in the first, outshooting the K-Wings, 16-8, in the period.

The Walleye showed no signs of slowing down in the second period, adding two more goals in the frame to make the score 4-0. Matt Berry scored his third goal of the year at the 7:52 mark, with Hensick and Gordi Myer assisting. John Albert added a goal of his own with 4:50 remining in the period, with Hillman and Berry recording assists.

Chris Martenet received a cross-checking penalty with 5:16 gone in the third period, the first penalty for either team in the contest, but the K-Wings could not capitalize with an extra skater on the ice. The score remained 4-0 until Albert, assisted by Austin McIlmurray and Brady Tomlak, found the back of the net for the second time at the 13:07 mark. Albert's seven goals lead the ECHL so far this season.

Kalamazoo's Logan Lambdin entered the penalty box following a slashing call with 14:57 gone in the third. Tomlak scored his first goal in a Walleye uniform with just six seconds left in the power play to bring the final score to 6-0. Berry and Howdeshell, who each earned multiple points on the night, picked up the assists.

Kaden Fulcher earned his first shutout of the season behind 22 saves in the net for the Walleye. He moves to 2-0 on the year with a GAA of 0.75 and SVP of 0.970, good for second in the ECHL in both categories.

Toledo outshot Kalamazoo, 34-22, in the contest and converted on their only power play opportunity.

What's Next:

Toledo remains at home tomorrow evening for the second matchup of their three-game homestand, facing the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time this season. Puck drop from the Huntington Center is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

Three Stars:

Toledo - John Albert (two goals)

Toledo - Kaden Fulcher (W, 22 saves)

Toledo, TJ Hensick (goal, assist)

