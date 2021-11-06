Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Oilers
November 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (3-4-0) generated more offensive chances but couldn't cash in, slipping 4-1 to the Tulsa Oilers (4-1-0) on Saturday night from the BOK Center.
THE GAME'S STO--RY
While the Steelheads had more chances in the opening two periods, the Oilers found the back of the net three times in the middle frame coming off turnovers with one of those tallies on the man-advantage. The Steelheads outshot the Oilers 25-12 in the first two frames combined but did find the back of the net on the power play thanks to a put-back by forward Will Merchant (PP, 19:07 2nd) to answer and cut into the deficit, 3-1. A late power play for the Oilers notched their final tally of the night in the 4-1 result.
ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. TUL - Logan Coomes (2 goals, game-winner
2. TUL - Alex Gilmour (2 goals)
3. TUL - Daniel Mannella (34 of 35 saves)
PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME
Will Merchant (F) - Power Play goal
STEELHEADS STANDOUTS
- Will Merchant: Merchant earned his first power play goal on the season and notched the lone tally for the Steelheads on the night. He now owns four points in four games (3 goals, 1 assist) and is starting to warm up.
- A.J. White: With his power play assist tonight, A.J. White now sits tied for sixth all-time in assists for the Steelheads ECHL era, breaking the deadlock with Mark Derlago ('09-'11) and moving into a tie with Scott Burt ('03-'07). He owns 87 assists in his Steelheads career.
CATCH OF THE DAY
The Steelheads posted 35 shots in tonight's game, marking the fourth-straight game in which the team has broken the 30-shot plateau. In their last three games, the Steelheads have outpaced their opposition early in games, outshooting them a combined 75-35 in the first two periods combined.
ATTENDANCE: 11,404
LOOKING AHEAD
The Steelheads and Oilers meet for the final time this weekend on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3:05 p.m. from the BOK Center. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and FloHockey.
