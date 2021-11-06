Three-Goal Period Carries Everblades to 4-2 Win

November 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







WORCESTER, Mass - The Everblades earned their second consecutive victory on Saturday night, taking the first of two matchups against the Worcester Railers 4-2 at the DCU Center.

For the second time this season, the Blades trailed after 20 minutes when Worcester's Blake Christensen converted on a power play. A shot from the blue line pushed through traffic and over Tomas Vomacka's shoulder after seven and a half minutes of action.

The Everblades entered the second period as a more energized team, combining strikes from Chris McKay and Blake Winiecki who hit the net twice. It was McKay's first goal in an Everblades uniform. John Furgele found the net to reduce the Railers' deficit to 3-2 prior to the second intermission.

The lone highlight of the final portion came from Robert Carpenter's empty netter with 40 seconds to spare in the game. Carpenter totaled three points in his first game back with the Blades with one goal and two assists. Goaltender Tomas Vomacka took the victory after allowing just two of Worcester's 35 shots.

The Everblades and Railers will meet again tomorrow at 3:05 PM inside the DCU Center. The game will be carried on FloSports.TV and ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to host the in-state rival Orlando Solar Bears. Fans can take advantage of Hump Day Deals including $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night long. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm.

