Mavericks Name 2021-22 Team Captains

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the team captains for the 2021-22 season. Lane Scheidl has been named captain and Darik Angeli, Willie Corrin, Ryan Harrison and Shawn Weller have been named alternate captains.

"The Kansas City Mavericks organization is proud to announce our captains for the 2021-2022 season," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager Tad O'Had. "Players and staff have selected Lane Scheidl as our captain; Lane possesses a tireless work-ethic, and great understanding of what it takes to be successful at the pro level. He is an admirable teammate and speaks loudest through his actions. For two seasons in KC, he has continued to demonstrate his consistency and willingness to do what is best for the greater good."

In his second season with the Mavericks, Scheidl has scored 28 goals for a total of 55 points in a Kansas City uniform. Scheidl leads the Mavericks with four goals scored and is tied with Darik Angeli with the team lead in points with five. This will be Scheidl's first season as a captain in his career.

The alternate captains alongside Scheidl will include two returning Mavericks, Darik Angeli and Willie Corrin. They will be joined by first year Maverick forward Ryan Harrison. Should any one of these four be unavailable for a game, forward Shawn Weller will serve as an alternate captain.

"These four possess so many different qualities allowing us to round out our leadership group," said O'Had. "The common trait amongst all these men is a common theme of raising the bar here in Kansas City. These men embody the grit, passion and compete level that is takes to win a championship. They are steadfast in their desire to create a championship organization and willing to face the challenges head on. Riley and I have been so impressed with our players this season. We have a locker room full of character and we are excited to see the guys gelling. This is an exciting group that our community and fan base can be very proud of. They have Kansas City work-ethic and are proud to wear the KC on their chest."

Angeli and Corrin have combined for 117 games in played for the Mavericks going back to the beginning of the 2020-21 season. Ryan Harrison is in his third season of ECHL play, playing in 124 games for the Colorado Eagles from 2016-18. Now, Harrison will serve as an alternate captain for the first time in his career in his first season with the Mavericks. Shawn Weller is in his first season with the Kansas City Mavericks as well, but this will be his sixth season in the ECHL. Weller is not unfamiliar with wearing a letter on his chest in this league. During the 2012-13 season, Weller was named captain of the South Carolina Stingrays where he totaled 15 points in 24 games played.

The Mavericks sit at 2-2 and then we sixth in the Mountain Division through four games played in the young 2021-22 season. The Mavericks newest captains will wear their letters for the first time this season tonight at 7:05 pm as they host the Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena.

