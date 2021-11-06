Harvey's Hot Goaltending Spoils Home Opener

Wheeling Nailers test the Fort Wayne Komets

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers got their 30th home season started on Saturday night by putting together a strong offensive attack. However, Fort Wayne Komets goaltender Samuel Harvey played a big part in spoiling the party, as he thwarted 46 of the 48 shots he faced. His team helped him out by finding the net three times during the third period, which made the difference in a 5-2 road win. Shaw Boomhower had a goal and an assist for the Nailers.

The Nailers did a good job of controlling the play in the first period, as they outshot Fort Wayne, 12-5. However, the lone goal went to the Komets, who capitalized on the power play. Shawn Boudrias slid the puck out to Jameson Milam, who stepped up and clobbered in a slap shot from the left point.

Wheeling's efforts were rewarded in the middle stanza, as the home team netted a pair of goals. The first marker came on the man advantage, as Shaw Boomhower won a face-off back to Dylan MacPherson, whose wrist shot whistled off of Samuel Harvey's glove and in. Boomhower was responsible for the second tally, as he redirected Josh Maniscalco's long distance wrist shot. Fort Wayne drew even with 2:39 left, as the squads were playing 4-on-4. Boudrias centered the puck out of the right corner to Stephen Harper, who roofed a shot into the top-right corner of the net.

Early in the third period, the Komets took the lead back, as they took advantage of having an extra attacker during a delayed penalty. Former Nailer Blake Siebenaler threw a wrist shot through a maze of bodies and into the top-left corner of the goal. Fort Wayne struck again 2:04 later, when Matt Alvaro stole the puck and reached around to tuck a shot just past Tommy Nappier's right leg. Despite a 20-shot third period, Wheeling was unable to trim the deficit down, and Harper's second of the contest into an empty net put the finishing touches on a 5-2 Komets win.

Samuel Harvey was sensational in goal for Fort Wayne, as he stopped 46 of the 48 shots he faced. Tommy Nappier took the defeat for the Nailers, as he made 20 saves on 24 shots.

The Nailers will be right back on home ice again on Sunday afternoon, when they play host to the Indy Fuel at 4:10. Sunday is Spike's birthday, as he will be joined by a variety of mascots. Plus, the traditional Sunday post game skate returns, and this week will feature the odd-numbered players. Also coming up on the promotional schedule is Military Appreciation Night with specialty jerseys on November 13th at 7:10 against Cincinnati. Season memberships, mini plans, and single game tickets are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

