Grizzlies Gameday: Pooch on the Pond at Maverik Center

Rapid City Rush (2-2-1, 5 points, .500 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (5-2, 10 points, .714 Win %)

Saturday, November 6, 2021. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the 2nd and final game of the weekend series. It's the 2nd of 12 meetings this season between the division rivals. Utah is 16-2-2-1 in their last 21 games vs Rapid City. Captain Trey Bradley had 13 points last season vs RC (4 goals, 9 assists) and built on that last night as he scored 1 goal and 2 assists and was the game's number 1 star. Bradley leads the league with 8 assists on the season.

Who Let the Dogs Out?

It's the annual Pooch on the Pond at Maverik Center where fans can bring their dogs to the game.

Last Night: Strong 3rd Period Leads to Grizz 5th straight win.

Neil Robinson, Brian Bowen and Brandon Cutler each scored 3rd period goals to break a 2-2 tie as the Grizzlies won 5-2 on Friday night at Maverik Center. Peyton Jones earned his first win of the season as he saved 25 of 27. Trey Bradley had 1 goal, 2 assists and was a +3. Bowen and Robinson each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Luke Martin and Charle-Edouard D'Astous were each a +3 as Utah won their 5th straight. Andrew Nielsen scored a power play goal 6:29 into the second period. The longest winning streak Utah had last season was 7.

Welcome to the Party, Austin Crossley

Defenseman Austin Crossley made his professional debut on Friday night. He was a +1 and got in a fight with 4:54 remaining in the 3rd period. Crossley played in the WHL with Prince Albert and Prince George and in the USHL with the Fargo Force.

Kyle Pouncy and Bailey Conger Made Grizzlies Debuts

Pouncy has 5 games of experience with the Wichita Thunder of this league over the last 2 seasons. Last season he played in 7 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and 5 games with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds.

Consistent Scoring

Utah has scored in 16 of the 21 regulation periods this season. Utah has also scored in both overtime periods they have played in this year. Utah has 3 or more goals in all 7 games this season.

Recent Transactions:

Assigned to Colorado on November 1st: Trent Miner, Nate Clurman, Luka Burzan.

Loaned to San Jose on November 3rd: Connor McDonald.

Bailey Conger signed with Utah on November 5th. Conger had 1 assist and was a +2 for Utah in last night's win.

Last Week's Games

Friday, October 29, 2021 - Utah 3 Wichita 0. - Trent Miner 27 save shutout. Tyler Penner, Quinn Ryan and Andrew Nielsen scored goals for Utah. Utah was 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Utah outshot Wichita 30 to 27. It's Utah's only trip to Wichita this season. Wichita will be at Maverik Center for a 4 game series on December 15, 17-19.

Saturday, October 30, 2021 - Utah 4 Allen 3 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 1 goal and 1 assist. D'Astous scored the game winner 5:37 into overtime. Utah outshot Allen 49 to 25. Trent Miner saved 22 of 25. Utah went 1 for 7 on the power play, while Allen went 1 for 3. Connor Graham, Tyler Penner and Quinn Ryan each scored for Utah.

Sunday, October 31, 2021 - Utah 5 Allen 4 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 goals and 1 assist. Matthew Boucher scored the game winner 5:35 into overtime. Boucher also had 2 assists. Luka Burzan had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trey Bradley had 2 assists. Utah is now 11-1-0-1 in the last 13 Sunday games. It was the 3rd game in 3 days and Utah is now 17-2-0-1 in a 3rd game in 3 days scenario over the last season plus.

All times Mountain

This Week's Games

Friday, November 5, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5 - Trey Bradley 1 goal, 2 assists. Neil Robinson scored first pro goal 2:53 into the 3rd period to break a 2-2 tie. Brian Bowen and Robinson each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler and Andrew Nielsen added goals in the win. Luke Martin had 2 assists and was a +3.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm - Pooch on the Pond.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads the league in plus/minus at +12. D'Astous is tied for the lead with 5 goals and is tied for 2nd with 9 points. Trey Bradley Leads the league with 8 assists. Trent Miner leads the league with 2 shutouts and is tied for the lead with 4 wins. Tyler Penner is tied for the league lead in plus/minus among rookies at +6.

Plus-Minus League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous. +12.

Luke Martin. +10

Shots on Goal League Leaders

Brandon Cutler, Utah - 29

Branden Troock, Allen - 28

Chase Lang, Norfolk - 28

Matthew Boucher, Utah - 27

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah - 27

Save That Puck Mason Weyland It's His First as a Pro

There are 7 instances this season where a Grizzlies player scored his first professional goal.

October 22nd- Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan.

October 23rd - Tyler Penner and Nate Clurman.

October 30th- Connor Graham.

October 31st- Mason Mannek.

November 5th - Neil Robinson.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Bailey Conger, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis.

Defenseman: Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 5-2

Home record: 2-1.

Road record: 3-1.

Win percentage: .714.

Streak: Won 5.

Standings Points: 10. - Most in the division.

Last 10: 5-2.

Goals per game: 3.86 (4th) Goals for: 27- The 27 goals are tied for the most in the league.

Goals against per game: 3.00 (Tied for 10th) Goals Against: 21

Shots per game: 36.57 (3rd)

Shots against per game: 27.43 (11th)

Power Play: 2 for 24 - 8.3% (22nd)

Penalty Kill: 23 for 31- 74.2 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 92

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0.

Players Used: 23

Record When Scoring First: 2-2. Utah scored first in the first 4 games. The opposition has scored first in the last 3 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 2 2

Opposition 3 0

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (5) - Tied for league lead.

Assists: Trey Bradley (8) - Leads League

Points: D'Astous/Bradley (9) - Tied for 2nd in the league.

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+12) - Leads league. Won the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month for October 2021.

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (22)

Games Played: Many tied with 7.

Power Play Points: 6 tied with 1.

Power Play Goals: Quinn Ryan/Andrew Nielsen (1)

Power Play Assists: 4 tied with 1.

Shots on Goal: Brandon Cutler (27) - Leads League.

Shooting Percentage: D'Astous (5 for 27). 18.5 %. - Minimum 10 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/Tyler Penner/D'Astous/Boucher/Neil Robinson (1).

Wins: Trent Miner (4).

Save %: Miner (.921).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.11)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 4 10 11 2 0 27 Utah Grizzlies 82 90 72 12 256

Opposition 6 9 6 0 0 21 Opposition 58 59 67 8 192

Next 10 Games

November 6, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 12, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 13, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 14, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 1:00 pm.

November 19, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 20, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 21, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 1:10 pm.

November 27, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

November 28, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

December 3, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Trey Bradley, Andrew Nielsen, Neil Robinson, Brian Bowen, Brandon Cutler, Matthew Boucher (1).

Assist Streaks: Boucher, Bradley (4) D'Astous (3) Miles Gendron (2) Robinson, Bailey Conger, Bowen, Tyler Penner, Luke Martin.

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Boucher, Bradley (4) D'Astous (3) Gendron (2).

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

3: Charle-Edouard D'Astous. Trey Bradley, Brian Bowen.

2: Matthew Boucher.

1: Brandon Cutler, Tyler Penner, Luka Burzan, Luke Martin, Neil Robinson.

