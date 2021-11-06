Neiley Returns to Atlanta, Nogard and Roy Called up to Belleville

DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators Team President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle have announced that the team has signed forward Eric Neiley to a Standard Player Contract. The team also announced that forwards Luke Nogard and Hugo Roy have been recalled to the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League.

Neiley, 29, played only four games last season with Jacksonville Icemen. During his 2019-20 campaign, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward led the Gladiators in scoring with 55 points (24G-31A) and served as one of the alternate captains for Atlanta.

Neiley also played two seasons in the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom and recorded 51 points (26G-25A) in 68 total games. The Warminster, Pennsylvania native skated with Atlanta in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons after a brief stint with the Providence Bruins in the AHL. Neiley turned pro with Providence in 2015 after four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Dartmouth College.

Nogard, 27, will have his first in-season crack at the AHL with this call-up. The Ancaster, Ontario native participated in Belleville's training camp prior to the start of the season. Nogard has posted four assists in three games so far with Atlanta.

Roy, 24, makes his way up to the AHL for the second time in his career. The forward has recorded points in each of his first three games so far this season, and he leads the Gladiators with three goals. The Fleurimont, Quebec native previously played three AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals immediately after turning pro out of Concordia University in the 2018-19 season.

The Gladiators play next on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3:00 PM against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-3-0-0) on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena.

