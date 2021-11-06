A Second Game in Less Than 24 Hours at the Vidéotron Coliseum
November 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Today November 6th marks the second straight game between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Reading Royals. Last night, the team who is affiliated to the Philadelphia Flyers won by a score of 4-on-3 against Éric Bélanger's team. It was a close game until the very end. It wads Brayden Low who gave his team the victory at the end of the third period.
This afternoon, at 3 p.m. at the Vidéotron Coliseum, the Lions will try to take their revenge and thereby obtain their first victory at home.
Players to watch
Cam Hillis who leads the Lions' team with 3 points (0g-3a)
Reading's Jackson Cressey scored his first pro-goal on Friday's win over the Lions
