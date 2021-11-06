Allen Holds off Late Thunder Rally

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita looked to snap a three-game losing skid on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena hosting rival, Allen. Kris Myllari scored the go-ahead goal in the second and Ryan Lohin tacked on an empty-netter to give the Americans a 3-1 victory.

Matteo Gennaro recorded his third of the season while Evan Buitenhuis stopped 24 shots in the losing effort.

Philip Beaulieu got things started in the first period, scoring his first of the year at 16:23. He took a pass off the rush from Lohin and fired a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 1-0.

In the second, Gennaro tied the game at 7:58. He fired a one-timer from the right circle, beating Antoine Bibeau to the blocker side just inside the post. Just five minutes later, Myllari came down the slot and beat Buitenhuis for his first of the season to make it 2-1.

With just over a minute left, Wichita pulled Buitenhuis and called its timeout. The Thunder had a terrific chance to tie the game, but Bibeau stopped a flurry near the net. Lohin picked up a loose puck near the Allen line and fired it into an empty cage to give Allen the 3-1 win.

Tim Soderlund and Brayden Watts collected assists for the Thunder. Both teams went 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

Wichita remains at home on Sunday, hosting Kansas City for the first time this season starting at 4:05 p.m.

