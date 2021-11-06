Cyclones Win 6-1 over Iowa

Cincinnati, OH - In their third game in as many days, the Cyclones played their best contest of the season, and did so without their Captain Justin Vaive. Louie Caporusso and Yushiroh Hirano each scored twice, while Jesse Schultz had a three point night to help the 'Clones tame the visiting Iowa Heartlanders by a 6-1 score.

The win helps Cincinnati improve to 4-2 on the year, while Iowa drops their seventh straight game and are 1-6-1.

- Cincinnati struck inside the four minute mark when Matt Mcleod raced behind the net, then laid a puck in front of the goal for Caporusso to beat Heartlanders goaltender Travin Kozlowski.

- Yushiroh Hirano tallied the second Cyclones goal of the frame on an expiring power play. Jesse Schultz found a cross ice pass from the right circle to Hirano for a one-timer in the left dot.

- Graham Knott smacked a Jason Tackett rebound in the back of the net at 11:46 of the second period. Knott would also drop the gloves and fight Iowa's Bryce Misley.

- The Clones broke out for three, third period goals, including the first two getting scored 18 seconds apart. A point shot from Dajon Mingo found the stick of Brett Van Os in the crease. The rookie forward slid the puck to Caporusso on the back door for the 4-0 advantage. Seconds later, Hirano raced to the front of the net to flick one past Kozlowski, making it 5-0 Cyclones with his second goal of the game.

- Iowa's Jake Linhart prevented Cyclones goaltender Mat Robson from earning a shutout when his point shot rang off the post and ricocheted onto Robson's skate and into the net at the 14:00 mark. Cincinnati would regain the five goal advantage at 15:39 when Schultz unleashed a shot from the left side to get his first of the season and cap off a three point evening for the veteran winger.

- Robson made 16 saves to help Cincinnati get the win. He is 3-0 on the season.

Game two of a four game homestand for the Cyclones comes Tuesday night when the Indy Fuel return to Heritage Bank Center for the first time since silencing the 'Clones on First Face-off.

