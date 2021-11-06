Thunder Tame Growlers in 6-4 Victory

November 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder congratulate goaltender Mareks Mitens

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder congratulate goaltender Mareks Mitens(Adirondack Thunder)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Adirondack Thunder picked up their first win against the Newfoundland Growlers since March 15, 2019 on Saturday night by a final score of 6-4. Blake Thompson (x2), Nick Rivera (x2), Tyler Irvine and Pete MacArthur all scored in Adirondack's second win of the season.

Adirondack's powerplay made up for three of the five goals and Mareks Mitens made 31 saves on 35 shots in the victory.

After a Growlers powerplay goal in the first half of the first period, the Thunder responded with three of their own. MacArthur (C. Long), Rivera (PP - C. Long, J. Masonius) and Irvine (P. Grasso) combined for three unanswered to put Adirondack on top by two after one period of play.

Adirondack extended their lead thanks to a Thompson powerplay goal (MacArthur, Laberge) but Newfoundland pulled within two after a Marc Johnstone goal late in the second.

Marcus Power made it a one-goal game with just 4:20 into the third, but Blake Thompson's second of the game on the powerplay regained the two-goal advantage for Adirondack. The Growlers pulled within one later in the third but Nick Rivera's second of the game made it 6-4 and sealed the win for Adirondack at 14:46 (R. Smith, J. Mazza).

Thunder netminder Mareks Mitens made 31 saves on 35 shots and Growlers' goaltender Evan Cormier gave up 6 goals on 30 shots. Adirondack's powerplay finished 3-for-4.

The Thunder concludes their weekend series with the Newfoundland Growlers tomorrow in St. John's. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:30pm eastern.

