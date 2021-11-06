Iowa Heartlanders Complete Weekend at Cincinnati
November 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders look forward to two home games next week at Xtream Arena following a 6-1 defeat at the Cincinnati Cyclones Saturday. Jake Linhart powered a slap shot in with six minutes left in the third for the 'Landers' lone strike.
The Cyclones scored two goals in the first. Louie Caporusso tallied at 3:26 of the frame and Yushiroh Hirano blasted a right-circle power-play marker with 3:42 left in the first to provide Cincy a 2-0 edge.
Trevin Kozlowski denied 16 shots in the first period, 8 more in the second and completed the game with 29 denials in his second start for Iowa.
Mat Robson blocked 16 shots in victory.
The Heartlanders return home to Xtream Arena for a pair of games Fri., Nov. 12 vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 14 vs. Kalamazoo at 3:00 p.m. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
