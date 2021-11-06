Game Notes: at Utah

GAME #6 at Utah

11/6/21 | Maverik Center | 7:10 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Rapid City tied the game at two on an Alec Butcher power play goal in the first minute of the third period but the Utah Grizzlies rattled off three unanswered goals and went on to beat the Rush, 5-2, Friday night at the Maverik Center. Butcher and Stephen Baylis each had a goal and an assist and Max Coatta picked up two assists in the losing effort.

BALYLIS LEADING THE WAY: Rush winger Stephen Baylis scored a power play goal in the first period on Friday night, his fourth goal of the season and third power play goal. Baylis leads the Rush in goals and those four goals have him in a 12-way tie for fourth place in the ECHL. His three power play tallies are the most in the ECHL. In 43 games for the Rush during the 2020-21 season, Baylis put up seven goals and nine assist; he has more than half of his 2020-21 goal total through just five games in 2021-22.

THEY HAVE THE POWER: Both of Rapid City's goals on Friday were scored on the power play; Stephen Baylis netted a power play tally in the first period and Alec Butcher did so in the third. The Rush went 2-for-3 on the man advantage, pushing their power play success rate to 30% on the season. Rapid City's power play is now the second-best in the ECHL, with only Orlando having topped it at 35%. The Rush have at least one power play goal in four of their five games and Friday was the second time they have notched two.

TAKE THE WEEKEND OFF: Garrett Klotz was suspended by the ECHL for two games and fined an undisclosed amount following his game misconduct for boarding during Rapid City's 2-1 overtime loss in Idaho on Saturday. Klotz will miss both of the Rush's games in Utah and will return for the November 10 game at home against Idaho.

THE OTHER GUYS: Utah has now won five consecutive games after dropping its first two games of the season. The Grizzlies have been paced offensively by their captain, Trey Bradley, who had a goal and two assists on Friday night. Bradley leads Utah with nine points and leads the ECHL with eight assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: Kenton Helgesen fought Utah defenseman Austin Crossley in the third period on Friday, his first fight of the season and Rapid City's second...the Rush dropped to 0-1-1 when scoring the game's first goal this season...the Rush were 5-for-6 on the penalty kill on Friday, with the six times shorthanded representing a season high...Friday was only the second time this season Rapid City has allowed a power play goal. Its 90% PK success rate is the fifth-best in the ECHL.

UP NEXT: The Rush head back home to the Black Hills for the first of six-consecutive home games. That stretch begins on Wednesday night against the Idaho Steelheads, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 PM at The Monument Ice Arena.

