Game Day Preview: Americans at Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Kansas City Mavericks tonight, in the second game of a two-game road swing. The Americans are 2-1-2 this season. Kansas City is 2-2-0. This will be the first meeting of the year between the two clubs.

About Last Night: The Americans ended their two-game losing streak on Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the Wichita Thunder. The Americans never trailed in the game. Phil Beaulieu, Kris Myllari and Ryan Lohin were the goal scorers for the Americans. Myllari's second period goal was the game winning goal for Allen.

Combs Extends Streak: Americans forward Jack Combs extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Friday night. Combs leads the team in scoring with seven points (3 goals and 4 assists).

Eric Roy Returned from Injury: Americans defenseman Eric Roy made his return to the Allen lineup on Friday night after missing both games last weekend due to a lower-body injury. Roy was even last night with no shots on goal.

Those Gritty Mavericks: The Kansas City Mavericks lead the ECHL in Penalty Minutes with 140. The next closest team is Wheeling with 109 PIMS. Kansas City's Mikael Robidoux leads the ECHL with 42 penalty minutes in just two games.

Seattle Goalie Makes his Debut: Antoine Bibeau, who was assigned to the Americans this week by Seattle, from Charlotte (AHL), stopped 20 of 21 shots to get the win in Allen's 3-1 victory over Wichita on Friday night. Bibeau is a former Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

COMPARING ALLEN AND KANSAS CITY:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 1-1-2

AWAY: 1-0-0

OVERALL: 2-1-2

Last 10: 2-1-2

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: (4) Ryan Lohin

Assists: (4) Jack Combs

Points: (7) Jack Combs

+/-: (+2) Philip Beaulieu, Kris Myllari and Ryan Lohin

PIM: (9) Ryan Lohin

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS:

HOME: 2-1-0

AWAY: 0-1-0

OVERALL: 2-2-0

Last 10: 2-2-0

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS LEADERS:

Goals: (4) Lane Scheidl

Assists: (4) Dereck Angeli

Points: (5) Lane Scheidl and Dereck Angeli

+/-: (+4) Koletrane Wilson

PIM: (42) Mikael Robidoux

