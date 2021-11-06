Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, November 6, 2021

November 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







South Carolina Stingrays at Jacksoville Icemen

Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or FloHockey.TV

**Tonight's game is sold out**

About Tonight's Game: The Jacksonville Icemen open their home schedule this evening as they entertain the South Carolina Stingrays in front of a sold out crowd at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Tonight marks the fifth consecutive Opening Night sellout for Jacksonville.

After four games on the road to start the season, the Icemen (2-1-1-0) dropped their first game in regulation last night in Duluth, Georgia against the Atlanta Gladiators. Jacksonville remains tied for second place in the South Division. The Stingrays are coming off a 1-0 victory on Wednesday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Series History: Tonight marks the first of 14 head-to-head meetings between the two teams this season. South Carolina leads the All-Time series 22-16-4-0.

About the Icemen: Defenseman Zach Berzolla's point streak ended at three games last night in Atlanta. The rookie blueliner has recorded four points (1g, 3a) in four games this season....Jake Elmer leads the Icemen with three goals on the season, while Ara Nazarian and Abbott Girduckis share the team lead in scoring with five points each.

About the Stingrays: After recording a shutout in Wednesday's victory over Greenville, goaltender Ryan Bednard now has six career shutouts. Bednard ranks eighth in the league with a 1.51 goals-against average...The Stingrays rank fourth on the penalty kill in the early season at 92.9-percent.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, November 12, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. Mental Health Awareness Night, Fang's Birthday and Puck & Paws night (Bring your dog to the game!)

Tuesday, November 16, vs. Maine, 10:30 a.m. School Day Game

Wednesday, November 17, vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m. Small Business Night, bring out your business for a night of and recognition!

Friday, November 19, vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m. Wizard night, come out celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.