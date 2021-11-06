Everblades Spoil Worcester IceCats Night as Railers Fall 4-2
November 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER - Mass., Railers fans have learned to curb their enthuiasm in recent seasons, but they had to figure that a roster that featured three former National Hockey League players including their first-ever ex-NHL goalie might provide them with a reason to be optimistic on IceCats Night here Saturday.
It didn't happen. The Railers were beaten by the Florida Everblades, 4-2, to fall to 1-3-0. It is the worst start in franchise history. However, if it is any consolation, the 2019-20 team had the best start ever at 3-1-0 but finished with the worst record.
Once again, Worcester outshot the opposition but was outscored. Florida got a pair of goals from Blake Winiecki and the Railers could use a guy like that. Winiecki has played 181 games for the Everblades and scored 62 goals.
Maybe it's the weather.
Blake Christensen and John Furgele scored for the home team. Chris McKay and Bobo Carpenter had the other Everblades goals, Carpenter's coming into an empty net.
The Railers had the early lead and in hockey, the first goal usually signals a victory. Not this time. Worcester was outscored in the second period, 3-1, and never recovered.
"We have to manage the game. Every game is a tight game. Any team can beat any other eam in this league," Railers coach David Cunniff said. "It's so close. The margin of error is very, very tight and for us to win hockey games we have to manage the game.
"In the second period you can't turn the number of pucks over that we did. You've got to manage your shift length, because if you don't you become fatigued and you make bad decisions."
Worcester scored the game's first goal, converting a power play chance at 7:33 of the first period with Christensen getting his first goal as a Railer. He was set up by Nolan Vesey and Jacob Hayhurst and finished the play with a 35-foot wrist shot off the near post.
The Railers maintained that lead until the game was almost half over, at which point things went in the wrong direction. The Everblades scored three times in the next seven minutes, that streak interrupted by Furgele's goal.
McKay tied it at 9:51 of the second period as Florida outnumbered the Railers on the attack. The Everblades had a 3 on 2 with McKay trailing. He made it 1-1 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. Winiecki scored his first of the game at 13:10, sliding a shot home from a scramble right in front of Worcester goaltender Ken Appleby.
Furgele got that one back at 14:41, beating Tomas Vomacka with a high blast from the left circle. It was a one-timer, set up nicely by a pass from defense partner Connor McCarthy. However, the Railers were not able to maintain their momentum as Winiecki scored again from in close, this one a rebound at 16:32.
Florida held the Railers at bay throughout the third period, then Carpenter sealed the deal with 40 seconds to go.
Appleby, whose contract is with the Islanders, stopped 30 of 33 shots in becoming the first Railers goalie with NHL experience. He played in three games for the Devils in 2017-18. Appleby has plenty of ECHL experience, too, and had a career record of 56-25-10 heading into the night.
Cunniff is convinced Worcester's early problems are a matter of execution, game management, not talent.
"That's what's exciting," he said. "Yes - I think we can teach it."
Early in the season, it looks like the Railers have some homework to do.
MAKING TRACKS - The teams play again here at 3 Sunday afternoon. ... Charlie Spetz, Liam Coughlin, Furgele and Ross Olsson made their 2021-22 debuts. Olsson switched from Number 9 to 23, his old college number and formerly worn by Woody Hudson. It was Spetz' professional debut. ... Colten Ellis, Nic Pierog and Nick Albano are up in the AHL with Springfield. ... Attendance was 4,994. ... Collin Adams, Tyler Poulsen, J.D. Dudek, Grant Jozefek, Brent Beaudoin and Karl Boudrias all did not dress for the Railers. ... Ex-Railer Ben Masella was not in the lineup for Florida.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 6, 2021
- Cyclones Win 6-1 over Iowa - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Kalamazoo Blanked in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Blank K-Wings to Earn Fifth-Straight Victory - Toledo Walleye
- Three-Goal Period Carries Everblades to 4-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Iowa Heartlanders Complete Weekend at Cincinnati - Iowa Heartlanders
- Everblades Spoil Worcester IceCats Night as Railers Fall 4-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Spoil Jacksonville's Home Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Harvey's Hot Goaltending Spoils Home Opener - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Tame Growlers in 6-4 Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Lose in Skill Competition to Lions, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- First Victory at Home for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ryan Dmowski Signs PTO with Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - November 6 - ECHL
- Mavericks Name 2021-22 Team Captains - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Gameday: Pooch on the Pond at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Neiley Returns to Atlanta, Nogard and Roy Called up to Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- A Second Game in Less Than 24 Hours at the Vidéotron Coliseum - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, November 6, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Everblades to Face Worcester in First of Two - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Kansas City, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Reading Seeks Weekend Sweep of Lions at 3:00 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Strong 3rd Period Leads to 5th Straight Grizzlies Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Allen Holds off Late Thunder Rally - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Everblades Spoil Worcester IceCats Night as Railers Fall 4-2
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Special Ticket Offer for Worcester IceCats Night on November 6
- Thunder Explode on the Powerplay as the Railers Fall 6-2
- ECHL Announces Schedule Change for Worcester vs. Newfoundland Games on November 12, 13, and 14
- Joey Chestnut Eats 12 Pies in 90 Seconds in Front of over 10,000 Fans at Worcester Railers Opening Night Saturday