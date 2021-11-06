ECHL Transactions - November 6
November 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 6, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Logan Fredericks, F
Wichita:
Ivan Bondarenko, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Micah Robbins, G added as EBUG
Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Delete Antoine Bibeau, G recalled to Charlotte by Seattle
Atlanta:
Add Eric Neiley, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Delete Luke Nogard, F loaned to Belleville
Delete Hugo Roy, F loaned to Belleville
Florida:
Add Robert Carpenter, F assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jiri Patera, G activated from reserve
Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Tommy Besinger, F added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)
Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Indy:
Delete Michael Lackey, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)
Jacksonville:
Add Cooper Jones, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve
Delete Joey Sides, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)
Kalamazoo:
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Delete Ryan Olsen, F recalled by Stockton
Maine:
Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Providence by Boston [11/5]
Orlando:
Add Canon Pieper, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/5]
Add Logan Fredericks, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/5]
Rapid City:
Add Tanner Schachle, F signed contract, added to active roster
Reading:
Add Grant Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Kenny Hausinger, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Ryan Dmowski, F loaned to Hershey
Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Wheeling:
Add Matt Alfaro, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Matt Foley, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Ustaski, F activated from reserve
Worcester:
Delete Nick Albano, D loaned to Springfield
