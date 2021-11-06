ECHL Transactions - November 6

November 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 6, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Logan Fredericks, F

Wichita:

Ivan Bondarenko, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Micah Robbins, G added as EBUG

Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Delete Antoine Bibeau, G recalled to Charlotte by Seattle

Atlanta:

Add Eric Neiley, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Delete Luke Nogard, F loaned to Belleville

Delete Hugo Roy, F loaned to Belleville

Florida:

Add Robert Carpenter, F assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jiri Patera, G activated from reserve

Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Tommy Besinger, F added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)

Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Indy:

Delete Michael Lackey, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Jacksonville:

Add Cooper Jones, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve

Delete Joey Sides, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)

Kalamazoo:

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Delete Ryan Olsen, F recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Providence by Boston [11/5]

Orlando:

Add Canon Pieper, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/5]

Add Logan Fredericks, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/5]

Rapid City:

Add Tanner Schachle, F signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Add Grant Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Kenny Hausinger, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Ryan Dmowski, F loaned to Hershey

Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wheeling:

Add Matt Alfaro, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Matt Foley, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Ustaski, F activated from reserve

Worcester:

Delete Nick Albano, D loaned to Springfield

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.