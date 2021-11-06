Royals Lose in Skill Competition to Lions, 4-3

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions, 4-3, Saturday, Nov. 6th at Colisée de Trois-Rivières in their second of two games on the road this weekend. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 42 of 45 shots, while Lions goalie Kevin Poulin saved 24 of 27.

Thomas Ebbing got the Royals on the board early on a wraparound shot that squeaked under the pad of Poulin halfway through the 1st period. Ebbing's goal, assisted by Jared Brandt, came on Reading's first shot of the game 8:50 into the first.

Late in the frame, the Lions answered back. Arsen Khisamutdinov's one-timer beat Nagle's glove save attempt to connect with twine. Justin Ducharme carried the puck across the blue line and passed it low for Anthony Nellis. Nellis fed Khisamutdinov, who was positioned across Nagle's crease, and went top shelf to tie the game, 1-1.

Halfway through the 2nd period, Reading took back the lead. Brayden Low lifted a shot past Poulin off a feed from Grant Cooper. Low's second goal in the past two games put Reading back in the lead, 2-1.

In the final period, Olivier Archambault scored on a backhand shot, dangling around Nagle to make it 2-2.

Reading responded just 1:31 later courtesy of Patrick Bajkov's fifth goal of the young season. On the power play, Bajkov sizzled a wrist shot high blocker side past Poulin to put Reading back ahead, 3-2.

The Lions once again answered with a tying goal. With 13:18 remaining in the 3rd period, Justin Ducharme batted in a loose puck mid-air past Nagle to tie the game, 3-3.

A scoreless overtime period sent the Saturday afternoon game to a shootout where the Lions earned their first win on home ice in franchise history. Cameron Hillis skated from right to left across Nagle's crease and beat the Royals' netminder with a backhand finish. This stood as the game-winning goal in the shootout.

The Royals host the Norfolk Admirals for their first of a three-game series Wednesday, Nov. 10th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

