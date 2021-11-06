Ryan Dmowski Signs PTO with Hershey Bears

November 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced ahead of the game on Saturday that forward Ryan Dmowski has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with Hershey.

Dmowski, 24, is in his first season with the Stingrays after agreeing to terms earlier this summer on August 25th. The forward had an extended stay with the Bears to begin the year, but was sent to South Carolina on October 19th, ahead of the Stingrays opening night.

Through the first three games for the Stingrays, the native of East Lyme, CT has one goal, which was scored earlier this week in a 1-0 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The UMass-Lowell graduate is in his fourth season of professional hockey, spending the last three seasons with the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League, scoring five goals and adding five assists in 46 games. Dmowski also spent 12 games with the Maine Mariners during the 2019-20 campaign, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists).

The Stingrays play a home-and-home against the Jacksonville Icemen this Saturday and Sunday. The team will travel to Jacksonville this Saturday, November 6th for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop before returning to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday for Undie Sunday presented by Gildan at 3:05 p.m with a mystery bobblehead presented by Amped Electric.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

